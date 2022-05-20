The Yacht Club with Meredith Marx to Debut on WNAV This Sunday

BMSC Media’s WNAV is proud to announce the addition of “The Yacht Club” hosted by Meredith Marx to the station starting Sunday, May 22.

Marx, a well-known staple of Baltimore area radio, brings her show dedicated to the smooth sounds of the 70s and 80s to the station after establishing the show over the past 3 years at 89.7 WTMD in Towson, MD. Focusing on music from 1970 to 1991, The Yacht Club plays songs that you haven’t heard in years. Songs that make you laugh make you remember and maybe shed a tear. She digs deep every week to pull the songs that you normally won’t hear anywhere else. Marx says that The Yacht Club is like a weekly cruise back to the ’70s and ’80s, “We aren’t just ‘Yacht Rock’ although there is a lot mixed in.”

Marx states, “First, let me say a huge thank you to Chris Roth for embracing this show, seeing its fanbase, its growth potential, and uniqueness. I am thrilled to take The Yacht Club to its new home at WNAV. Great things are going to be happening at this station, and it will be fun to be a part of it. I know The Yacht Club’s current audience will love WNAV as it blends well with what I play on the show already and vice versa. I cannot wait for more people to set sail with us back to the ’70s and ’80s, get reacquainted with those decades, and even build the younger audience who are hearing these great songs for the first time. It’s a family-friendly show for all ages and a great way to spend your Sunday morning. So, climb on board the yacht and set sail with me. As we always say on TYC… LET’S GO! ”

The move continues the reinvigoration of WNAV since BMSC Media acquired the station from Pat Sajak at the start of the year. WNAV is the full-service home of Annapolis’ Greatest Hits featuring Chris Roth in the morning, Intelligence For Your Life with John Tesh on middays, Neal Ellis in afternoons, and United States Naval Academy Sports. The Yacht Club joins a weekend lineup featuring additional shows hosted by Charlie Stinchcomb, Big Tom Lawler, and the legendary Wink Martindale.

WNAV Managing Partner Chris Roth says, “The Yacht Club is a natural fit for WNAV and Annapolis. We are happy to have Meredith’s program and enthusiasm with us here in the Sailboat Capital of the World as we build off the legacy left to us by Pat Sajak while continuing to enhance the programming to serve Maryland’s State Capital and beyond.”

“The Yacht Club” will be heard on WNAV every Sunday at 10 am and can be heard locally on 99.9 FM and 1430 AM in Annapolis and worldwide on WNAV.com and the iHeartRadio, Audacy, and TuneIn apps.

