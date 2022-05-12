The Nixon Tapes in Annapolis–Sort Of….

The Annapolis Film Festival announces the screening of the new thriller/comedy independent film by Slamdance Film Festival Co-Founder and filmmaker Dan Mirvish–18 1/2.

A parody that strikes home here close to Washington, D.C land of the “politicos,” this historical fiction thriller/comedy is about Connie, a White House stenographer in 1974 who obtains the infamous 18½-minute gap in President Richard Nixon’s Watergate tapes. She wants to leak the tape to reporter Paul, which could bring down the Nixon Presidency. They meet up in St. Michael’s, Maryland, and their search for a working reel-to-reel player leads them to friendly swingers, paranoid hippies, and the one-eyed proprietor of a Chesapeake motel. Once the tape starts playing, it’s clear that nefarious forces might also be out to get it.

The film will play in the Bowen Theater, part of the Goldstein Cunitz Film and New Media center at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street in Annapolis. Doors open at 6:30 pm on Thursday, May 12th and the film begins promptly at 7 PM.

Tickets are $15/each and must be pre-purchased online.

Following the film, there will be a Special Q&A with one of the screenwriter and producers of the film, Daniel Moya, from New York.

The Annapolis Film Festival just completed its 10th year on April 3rd, 2022. The Annapolis Film Society provides special screenings on a regular basis through its partnership with Maryland Hall. To find out more or become a member of the film society and get early access to films and programs, visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.org/society

