The Human Library Comes to Annapolis on May 14th

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) officials announced a special community event to challenge stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue. The Human Library will be held at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library on Saturday, May 14th, from 10 am to 3 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

The Human Library™ is a place where real people are on loan to readers for short, respectful discussions where difficult questions are expected, appreciated, and answered. Just like borrowing a book from the library, you can “check out” a human book for a 20-minute conversation. This event will allow people to connect one-on-one with people who may have life experiences, stories, or beliefs very different from their own.

“The public library is an organization dedicated to serving and representing everyone in the community. In these fragmented times, a Human Library event can connect people who otherwise might never have had the chance to meet,” said Library CEO Skip Auld.

Past “titles” have included Happily Living with Depression; From Poverty to Ph.D: One Black Woman’s Journey; Immigrant/Atheist; and More than a Label: Gay, Autistic, Veteran. Join The Human Library on May 14th to discover this year’s titles. Sign-up and check-out will occur onsite the day of the event. More information can be found at aacpl.net/human-library.

