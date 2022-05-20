Spring Boat Shows Demonstrate Thriving Recreational Boating Industry

New boat sales remain at elevated levels, and boaters continue to take to the water in record numbers. This increase in the popularity of boating was evident at the Annapolis Boat Shows’ annual spring boat shows, the Bay Bridge Boat Show, and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show.

Though the boat shows are a staple for seasoned boaters, this year, for hundreds of attendees, their visit to the 2022 spring shows was their first, as beautiful back-to-back weekends provided the perfect setting for show-goers to board an impressive line-up of boats from top manufacturers. Boating clubs, charter companies, gear and equipment vendors, tasting tents, and new features generated additional interest, and as always, the shows offered the chance to catch up with marine professionals and friends. Educational courses and free seminars catering to the first-time boater, such as the First Sail Workshop at the Sailboat Show, were heavily attended. Young anglers filled the all-new FishTalk Fishing Pavilion at Bay Bridge, eager to learn from the industry’s top fishing experts and speak with industry representatives. The interest and excitement filling the air during the combined seven show days highlighted just how strong the industry continues to be.

Similar to the previous year, the show’s exhibitors proved to be the true heroes. As they continue to navigate supply chain issues, the vessels and products at this year’s show were still impressive. It was especially exciting to have a spring show in Annapolis this year, as there had not been one since 2019.

“I am thrilled by the show of support our exhibitors and attendees displayed throughout both show weekends,” said Sheila Jones, General Manager of Annapolis Boat Shows. “Our area dealers and brokers came onboard and showcased quality inventory to attendees. It was truly a great return of the Bay Bridge Boat Show and Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show.”

As the marine industry remains strong, so does the support from the destinations that the Annapolis Boat Shows call home. Queen Anne’s County and Anne Arundel County participated in the shows, providing attendees the opportunity to access all of the amenities and attractions that make those locations so desirable. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley kicked off the 2022 SpringSailboat Show in true downtown Annapolis fashion with the firing of the cannon.

Having opened the season with the spring shows, the team at the Annapolis Boat Shows is already hard at work on their fall shows. More boats, more gear, and more new features are in the works to bring a bigger and better fall experience. The 50th United States Powerboat Show is set for October 6 – 9, 2022, followed by the United States Sailboat Show from October 13 – 17, 2022.

For more information on the shows, please visit AnnapolisBoatShows.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Boating, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB