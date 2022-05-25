Seawolves Smash Baysox in 7-1 Rout

Unable to pick themselves up from a tough opening to their 12-game homestand, The Bowie Baysox came up short in a 7-1 loss against the Erie SeaWolves to open their six-game series at home on Tuesday. In what felt more like a home run derby, Bowie gave up five home runs, including three in one inning.

Despite their ability to shut down the SeaWolves in the first inning, Erie shortstop Gage Workman sent one out to left field in the top of the second and Dillon Dingler continued the trend in the third.

The Baysox got on the board with a home run out of left field from catcher Cody Roberts shortly after, but this would be the best that Bowie could manage. The homer was Robert’s third home run of the season.

While Bowie has relied mainly on their home run game this season, scoring 21 of their 36 runs on homers in the last eight games, they could not quite keep up with the numbers that Erie was ready to put up.

Antonio Velez gave up five more runs in the fifth inning. Luis Carpario hit one out of right field for a one-run, and home runs from Kerry Carpenter and Parker Meadows sent Dillon Dingler and Quincy Nieporte home as well.

Velez (0-3) tied his season-best of seven strikeouts but was served his fifth-consecutive loss on the mound tonight before getting swapped out for right-handed pitcher Adam Stauffer in the top of the sixth inning. The righty struck out four batters, not allowing a single run for the rest of the night, Bowie just could not keep up the same energy on the offense.

With every opportunity to create the spark, the Baysox fell short and could not make a play off of the Erie defense. SeaWolves reliever Nick Kuiza (2-3) logged the win with two perfect innings, and Zac Houston struck out three batters straight to close out the game.

As Bowie falls to 14-23, This is the 11th loss in the last 13 games. Bowie and Erie continue their six-game series on Wednesday at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports