Scenic Rivers Land Trust’s 17th Annual Walk For The Woods Attracts Hundreds

In partnership with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, Scenic Rivers Land Trust celebrated the 17th Walk for the Woods at the Bacon Ridge Natural Area in Crownsville on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The annual day of guided hikes promotes the joy of protected land, families exploring the outdoors, and the value of Bacon Ridge Natural Area, the permanently protected county-owned property full of forests, wetlands, wildlife, and history. Scenic Rivers and Maryland Environmental Trust co-hold a conservation easement on the 630-acre core of the natural area.

“Bacon Ridge is a precious public asset,” said Joan Renner, Scenic Rivers Board President. “Our goal with Walk for the Woods is to raise awareness of this special place. We love to see the community out enjoying the outdoors and appreciating the value of protected land.”

Nearly 300 participants, including families, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts, turned out to explore the 1,000+ acre natural area on a variety of guided hikes, including bird watching, archaeology, wildlife photography, a reptile and amphibian search, and woodland hikes. Attendees were also invited to explore the natural areas’ woodlands, streams, meadows, and trails on their own.

Programs were also held throughout the day, including the popular-with-children “Critter Discovery” aquatic wildlife program presented by experts from Coastal Resources, Inc.; a guided hike and educational table presented by the Anne Arundel County Cultural Resources division; Anne Arundel County park rangers shared information on the new trailblazing system at Bacon Ridge; a food drive for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank which collected 264 pounds of food; and the “Say My Name” cemetery remembrance ceremonies conducted by local historian Janice Hayes-Williams. This year the ceremonies had a record number of attendees at over 200 participants.

“Scenic Rivers has been working for over a decade to protect the ecological and historical value of Bacon Ridge and encourage public access,” said Scenic Rivers Executive Director Sarah Knebel. “Our natural, open spaces are so important to creating healthy, thriving communities. But they don’t just happen by accident, which is why we’re so excited about the county’s new Green Infrastructure Master Plan. We’re looking forward to partnering with the county to protect the next great natural, open space.”

