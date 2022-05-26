Save the date—Military Bowl Slated for Wednesday, December 28th!

The 2022 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will be played on Wednesday, December 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. The National Capital Region’s college football bowl game continues to match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

The kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET and the Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

The game is the culmination of Bowl Week, with events for the teams in Washington, D.C., and fan events in Annapolis, including the Military Bowl Parade, which traditionally has been led by the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales. The Bowl also honors Medal of Honor Recipients and provides complimentary tickets to servicemembers through its Tickets for Troops program.

“We are excited to once again welcome two great teams to the National Capital Region as they battle for bragging rights and help us support the nation’s service members,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “The Military Bowl creates a substantial economic impact for the region’s economy and also raises money for the USO and Patriot Point, allowing the Military Bowl Foundation to make a significant difference for those who serve the nation.”

Since moving to Annapolis in 2013, the Military Bowl has had an average attendance of 31,492 fans, filling 93 percent of the stadium capacity.

Peraton, the Bowl’s presenting sponsor, is the world’s leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider.

The 2021 Military Bowl, scheduled to match Boston College and East Carolina, was canceled the day before the game due to a covid outbreak in the Boston College team.

Tickets go on sale in the fall. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and caregivers.

