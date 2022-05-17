Rotary Hosts Non-Partisan Work Day; 6 Candidates Lend A Hand

The Rotary Club of Annapolis held its annual Helping Hands Workday on April 23. Sue Weber led the project to fund and build an outdoor stage at Langton Green Community Farm in Millersville.

Langton Green, founded by families in Annapolis in 1984, is a 501(c)3 community nonprofit guiding adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live the lives they choose with the highest degree of independence – providing homes, support services, and vocational training. In 2014, the organization established a farm to provide a wholesome environment for education and recreation; meaningful employment opportunities; sustainably grown produce for its homes and residents; and an inclusive setting for abled and disabled people to work together.

Nearly 30 Rotarians and their families and friends, along with students from Rockbridge Academy, worked to build the outdoor stage. The facility will be a focal point for arts activities, live music and theater, and educational and vocational programming for the county school system. Fun and therapeutic activities offered at the farm include Touchstones Discussion programs; arts & crafts workshops; animal therapy; goat yoga; and raised garden allotments available as a resource to area residents and groups. After completing the stage, volunteers prepared a pathway and planted flowers, shrubs, and 600 strawberry seedings for the season.

In a unique twist highlighting Rotary’s interests in peace and conflict-resolution, Rotarian Phil Reynolds, retired U.N. aid administrator, suggested inviting all local politicians (in-office and seeking-office) to join the workday for the benefit of the community. Reynolds applauded legislators’ commitment to be exposed to public opinion and to serve long hours for their communities as service-above-self, noting it is what makes our government function in response to the will of citizens. Six individuals accepted the invitation and worked side-by-side contributing non-partisan sweat equity toward the project (Delegate Mark Chang-D; Candidate Pete Smith-D; Candidate Chris Jahn-R; Candidate Noel Smith-R; Candidate Mike Pantelides-R; Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien-D. Hopefully, as elections draw near, this example will motivate and moderate both politicians and voters to focus on what brings us together rather than what tears us apart.

Langton Green’s Director of Operations John Iaquinta said, “The farm has benefited from the generosity of a wide range of donors and organizations throughout the pandemic, and while it has been a difficult time for our program, we have taken advantage of that time to complete improvements and look forward to being able to welcome the community back for a great season.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB