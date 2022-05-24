Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Rotary Club of Annapolis Distributed $24,500 in Grants

| May 24, 2022, 01:35 PM

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced the distribution of $24,500 in grants from its Foundation. A portion of the revenue from Rotary’s fundraisers coupled with generous individual contributions from members over time have built the Foundation into a sizable resource to benefit the community. A percentage of Foundation funds are distributed each year to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations serving area residents.

Foundation Chair Mimi Jones announced $14,500 in grants to the following organizations this year: The Banneker-Douglass Museum; Chesapeake Children’s Museum; Children’s Theatre of Annapolis; The Foundation for Community Betterment; Kunta Kinte Celebrations; Live Water Foundation; and Sail Beyond Cancer.

New Generations Director Jerray Slocum announced an additional $10,000 in Foundation grants to Annapolis-area high school seniors graduating with strong academic and community-service records. Nineteen applicants applied for the scholarships, with four awards of $2,500 each given to students from Broadneck High School (2), Rockbridge Academy (1), and St. Mary’s High School (1).

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is made up of 150 diverse individuals participating in various projects to benefit our local community and the world. Depending on their schedule, members can attend meetings of the Lunch Group on Thursdays at noon at Annapolis Yacht Club; the Breakfast Group on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Eggcellence on Housley Road; or the Happy Hour Group on the third Tuesday of the month at West End Grill on West Street.

To learn more about Rotary or to attend a meeting, please contact Paul Skrickus at [email protected].

