Remember, Bike to Work Next Week, Special Event at City Dock on May 18th

The Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation, City of Annapolis, and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) will host the 25th Annual Bike to Work Day event from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Susan Campbell Park on City Dock in downtown Annapolis. The event is free and open to the public.

The event is part of a region-wide Bike to Work Week – May 16 to 22 – organized by The Baltimore Metropolitan Council. The event encourages people to bike to work or other destinations as an alternative to automobile travel.

“Biking to work is part of the smarter, greener future we are building in Anne Arundel County through our pedestrian and bike master plan, Walk & Roll Anne Arundel,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley can often be seen riding his bicycle to work at City Hall or around town. “Riding a bicycle is not only great exercise, it takes a car off the road,” said Mayor Buckley. “The fewer cars on the road, the less traffic congestion. I think everyone can appreciate that.”

The May 18 morning event at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock will include a brief program at 8 a.m., including speakers, giveaways, refreshments, bike safety checks as well as t-shirt pickup for those who have preregistered ( https://biketoworkmd.com/event-register ) select “Anne Arundel County Bike to Work Day – Susan Campbell Pickup.” Radio station WRNR will live broadcast the event and play music.

Bike to Work Day and Bike to Work Week are national events. Since 1996, the Baltimore Metropolitan Council and regional partners have organized Bike to Work celebrations to promote biking as a healthy commuting option while promoting public awareness of safety and environmental benefits. In the regional area, there are bike to work events in multiple jurisdictions, including:

Anne Arundel – 5 pit stops

Baltimore City – 8 pit stops

Baltimore County – 10 pit stops

Carroll County – 3 pit stops

Harford County – 2pit stops

Howard County – 5 pit stops, and

Queen Anne’s County 1 pit stop

For further details, visit: www.biketoworkmd.com

