Pure Prairie League, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Headed to Annapolis
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Phillip-Michael Scales & Nelly’s Echo
Wednesday, July 20
8pm | $25
Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience
Thursday, July 28
8pm | $30
Pure Prairie League
Wednesday, August 10
8pm | $55
R.E.I.G.N.
Sunday, August 14
1pm | $20 advance/$22 DOS
*All Ages Matinee
Richie Kotzen
Tuesday, September 20
8pm | $39.50
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Sunday, November 13
8pm | $79.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/28 Valerie June w. Rachel Maxann
05/29 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
05/30 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
05/31 The Gilmour Project feat. Jeff Pevar, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan & Scott Guberman
06/01 DRAGAPELLA! Starring The Kinsey Sicks, America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet
06/02 The Ides of March feat. Jim Peterik (CANCELLED)
06/03 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
06/04 Jose Feliciano
06/05 The Robert Cray Band
06/06 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” The Beach Boys
06/08 The Devon Allman Project w. Dirty Dozen Brass Band
06/09 Mary Gauthier w. Jaimee Harris
06/10 Weird Science 80s Tribute
06/11 Art Sherrod Jr
06/12 Drag Brunch
06/12 Jesse Malin
06/14 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall
06/16 Andy McKee w. Calum Graham
06/17 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel
06/18 Jesse Cook
06/19 Jim Brickman
06/19 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Ray at Maryland Hall
06/20 Janiva Magness w. Bad Influence Band
06/21 Rams Head Presents It Was 50 Years Ago Today feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross & more at Maryland Hall (rescheduled from 3/8/22)
06/21 The Zappa Band
06/22 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath
06/23 Darrell Scott & Robbie Fulks
06/24 Lalah Hathaway
06/25 The Music of Cream feat. Will Johns & Kofi Baker
06/26 Nick Norman & Lewis Brice
06/28 Cam Cole
06/29 Maggie Rose w. Erin & The Wildfire
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB