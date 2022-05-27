President Biden’s Remarks at USNA Graduation and Commissioning

President Joseph R. Biden addressed the class of 2022 at the graduation and commissioning at the United States Naval Academy on May 27, 2022 in Annapolis, MD.

These are his remarks!

Below is a transcript (not yet edited) of his remarks:

Ladies and gentlemen, it is my distinct honor to introduce the 46th president of the United States. The honorable Joseph R Biden Jr.

Hello, Naval academy. Whoa. Before I began my speech, it thought crossed my mind. As I was told, the class of 72 is here.

I was appointed to the academy in 1965 by a Senator who I was running against in 1972. <laugh> never planted that way. I was wasn’t old enough to be sworn in. I was only 29 years old when I was running. He was a fine man. His name is Jay Caleb. Bogg. I didn’t come to the academy cuz I wanted to be a football star. And you had a guy named star back in Bellino here. So I went to Delaware, but all kidding decide the best line of the debate was after it was all over the announcer, the questioner, who was a good guy, but supported my opponent, who was a good man as well, I might add. And he said, Senator Bo, you, anything else you wanna say? And he said, yes, just one thing. And he took the microphone. He said, you know, Joe, if you accepted my commission to the academy, my appointment to the academy, he said, you’d still have one year and three months active duty and I’d have no problems right now.

<laugh>

So the class is 72. <laugh> welcome. Uh, you guys must be very proud of all you’ve seen and done. Well, mid Shipman, you made it, you made it. I bet. There were times you wondered if you’d ever see this day <laugh>, especially those early days, you had to chop everywhere, memorize every reef point to make it through the sea trial. So, and even, even passing chemistry, I forgot sake. <laugh> well <laugh> this education has at times pushed the edge of what you thought would be possible in order to develop you morally, mentally and physically, and it was worth, it was worth it all because the day you stand ready to assume the title you’ve been working toward for so long Enson United States, Navy second Lieutenant United States, Marine Corps members of the greatest fighting force in the history of the world. And that’s no exaggeration. You have earned it. Congratulations.

I mean it, you really are. I’ve been in and out of Iraq in Afghanistan of over 40, I think 38 times my son spent a year in Iraq, won the bronze spark, his bigger service medal. I lost him. But any rate I, I I’ve seen you in action. This is the finest military, not a joke. We have the finest military in the history of the world. And thank you, Admiral Admiral bug for the work you and your team have done to put these young men and women in shape when they arrived here four days ago on I day into officers of the armed services in the United States of America and secretary Douro Admiral Gil day, general Berger, you know, better than anyone. How important this, these emissions are. We’re gonna ask these young officers to carry out and looking out this field is clear to me. We’re gonna be sending our finest Congressman Ru Berger. It’s great to see you here. I’m told you’re here. I also wanna recognize Congressman Zale and uh, who, uh, and, and Congressman Crowley both here today as proud parents, commissioning mid shipment. And by the way, and I know that all Mitch Shipman here are holding in their hearts. The memory of two classmates who tragically did not live to see this day. I hope I’m pronouncing Duke’s last name correctly, Carlo and Michael and Michael Mills, James folks, Mitch Shipman. This is your day, but I wanna start by recognizing the people who got you here. Your parents, your family, everyone here, the shows, the sport to get you here is their day as well. So Mitch stand up and clap for them, for them.

I mean it moms and dads and grandparents. Thanks for instilling such honor and integrity in these young women and men class of 2022, you made incredible memories. Please have a seat here during your time in the yard. After all this, after all this class holds one of the fastest, her and climbs in history, upholding a tradition set by the link in the chain clash chain 50 years ago, this is the class that earned a record number wins against army and the end star competition. I hope my son up in heaven. Doesn’t hear me saying that part. He’s army. So many wins. You ran outta the room on that flag pole, man. Look, this is the class in mid shipment, Diego, uh, Faygo, who, uh, wasn’t expecting that snap and this year’s army Navy game. But once he got the ball, he knew what hell to do with it. Didn’t he? You won the game. You won the game class of midship and Sarah Skinner, the 54th road scholar, the United States Naval academy, 54th and led the women’s rugby team to a national title. Stand up. I want you to standing up and now sir is on the Olympic development team. I can’t wait to see you kid. I can’t wait to see you when I couldn’t play football anymore. I played rugby in law school. I should have spent more time in law school, but anyway,

Class, mid shipment, first class, Andre Rasco Delta company, your class president, I don’t know, but somebody told me you may have questions for me.

<laugh>

I think only the class understands that one. You’ve all got so much to be proud of. You really do. And by the way, once you’re commissioned, remember

I’m your commander in chief <laugh>

So don’t ask me too tough a question. Okay. Look, and I know, unlike me, when I graduated from university of Delaware, I had a few. Thank you. I had a few minor infractions, like hoing down an RA in a anyway. Unfortunately, uh there’s uh, we didn’t have the same tradition you have here. So before I take care of you, let’s not forget. This is also the class that also got rowdy during the air force week and PLE beer. And they’re still trying to clean the chocolate syrup off the ceiling in king hall.

<laugh>

You live through red Beach’s massacre

<laugh>

And that helped. And that helped the printers earn their jump wings. Anyone wants to fess up to getting the printer onto their chapel dome. Now’s your moment. No, one’s gonna admit it now. Okay. Because as your commander in chief and keeping me longstanding tradition, I hear by absolve all those serving restrictions for minor infractions, you are absolved. And I, as I said, I wish all my graduation speakers been able to do that. You all think I’m kidding? I’m not.

<laugh>

Mid shipment above all the academy has trained you to be leaders. Easy word to throw around was hard to accomplish you. Didn’t take the easier route when you chose the academy. And again, when you sign your two for sevens, you chose the life of service and purpose. You chose trial and sacrifice. You chose to be part of a mission that’s greater than any individual. While every class in mid shipment is tested. You faced added challenges to maintain a sense of mission and community and purpose. When the global pandemic forced everything, literally everything to change. When you were told not to return after spring break as youngsters, when your second year you weren’t allowed to see any other, anybody other than your roommate, hope the hell you picked, right? When you had you take your classes over June zoom, I should say, setting in your uniforms and mesh shorts. Oh, I figured that. And then coming back to the yard as first, he is not only to reform, but to remember what this place and what this time is supposed to be like

To return to the brigade, to what was pre COVID and rebuild morale. You had the responsibility to write the ship and all of you stepped up. I’m told you came together. You learned the first and most important lesson of leadership to always, always care for your people. To respect everyone’s talents, to be inclusive and to make sure the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps draw from the full strength and diversity of this nation, everybody mid shipment for the rest of your careers, you’re gonna face challenges. Unforeseen. You’re gonna have to adapt, be ready to lead your people through whatever lies ahead. So state the obvious no generation of graduates get to pick what world they’re gonna live. We’re gonna graduate into it’s already been formed for you, but you must change it. No officer knows the range of challenges they’ll face. When they commission in class of 2022, you are graduating at an inflection point, not only in American history, but in world history. And I mean it, the challenge we face and the choices we make are more consequential, never things are changing so rapidly that the next 10 years will be the decisive decade of this century because they’re gonna shape what our role looks like and the values that will guide it,

Not just for the immediate future, but for generations to come. And that is not hyperbole. Over the past few years, we’ve seen how interconnected the world is. The deadly pandemic has impacted not just our own schooling, but almost every aspect of our lives impacts of disruptions in global supply chain causing significant inflation. Acceleratingated a climate crisis. That’s leading to rising seas and more severe weather patterns around the globe. And Putin’s brutal, brutal war in Ukraine. Not only is he trying to take over Ukraine, he’s literally trying to wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people, attacking schools, nurseries, hospitals, museums, with no other purpose and eliminated culture, a direct to soul on a fundamental tenants of rule based international order. That’s what you’re graduating into. It’s the world in which ancient and second lieutenants, a world that more than ever requires strong principle, engaged American leadership, where America leads not only by the example of its power, but the power of its example, think of why most nations degree to support us. It’s example is the example we set. You’ll learn to crew the most advanced ships in the world train the most elite combats units, conduct undetected, submarine missions fly the most advanced fighter planes.

But the most powerful tool that you’ll wield is our unmatched network of global alliances and the strength of our partnerships, which since I got elected, I’ve been trying to reestablish in detail earlier this week, I returned from my first trip as president been there before, as president though to the endo Pacific region, that will be vital to the future of our world. I met with the leaders of Japan, the heads of state of Japan, the Republic of Korea. I participating in a meeting of the quad, which I restarted over China’s objection, including Australia, Japan, India, and the United States four leading democracies in endo Pacific. And I launched together with 13 other countries across the region, the new endo Pacific economic framework to help write the rules of the road for the 21st century. Before I departed Asia, before I left before Asia, I should say, I got a phone call from the prime minister of Sweden and the president of Finland. Could they come and see me in the oval? They came to ask me whether I’d support them. Joining NATO, the actions taken by Putin were attempted to use my phrase to Alize. All of Europe

Make it all neutral. Instead he ized all of Europe and all of this is the illustrative of a foreign policy that was built around the power of working together with allies and partners, to amplify our strength, to solve problems, to project our power beyond what we can do alone and to preserve stability in an uncertain world. This is a work that will be asked of you. This is not hyperbole, I’m being deadly earnest with you because it will be as sailors and Marines, submariners and seals, Navy aviators, surface warfare officers. We’re gonna look to you to ensure the security of the American people to build connections and strengthen interoperability of both our allies and partners around the world. You already started that work here at the academy, where today we are graduating 12 international midship and representing 10 countries who will commission as officers in the militaries of their nations graduates. You will be the symbol and strength of your commitment to lead the world. You’re gonna stand Sentinel often shoulder to shoulder with our IIes and partners in critical regions of the world. Like the service women to men. I just visited Republican Korea or the troops I’ve spent time with in Poland, in March,

We’re making real, our commitment to the security of our NATO allies and endo Pacific. A maritime theater will be the leading edge of our response to natural humanitarian disaster. Showing people throughout the region, the unmatched ability of the United States to be a force for good you’ll defend the international of the road. Underwrite. The future of the, of Pacific that is free and open ensure freedom of navigation of the south China sea and beyond to make sure the sea lanes remain open and secure. These long standing basic maritime principles are the bedrock of a global economy and global stability. And you’re gonna help knit together. Our allies in Europe with our allies in the Inno Pacific for the first time, if I can hesitate for a second here, did anybody think when I call for sanctions against Russia, that in addition to NATO, that Australia, Japan, North Korea, some of the Sian countries would stand up and support those sanctions. The world is moving so rapidly. I need not tell you aviators, but then the next decade, you’re gonna be able to circumvent the world in, within the atmosphere and a little lessen, little more than an hour.

Things are changing and Putin’s brutal. Salt on Ukraine has spurred a truly global response, not just from Europe, from Japan, Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and Moore, standing with us to impose sanction on Russia, Australia, sending military aid Germany for the first time, significantly up in their budget, Germany, Fiji assisting the FBI and seizing the yacht of an oligarch. We’re seeing the world align, not in terms of geography, east and west Pacific and Atlantic, but in terms of values, we’re living through a global struggle between autocracies and democracies. And I will know to my I’ve met more with XJ ping than any other world leader has. When he called me to congratulate me on election night, he said to me was, he said many times before he said, democracies cannot be sustained in the 21st century. Autocracies will run the world. Why things are changing so rapidly. Democracy require consensus and it takes time and you don’t have the time he’s wrong. Each of you, as you’ into the world will not only be a proud member of the armed force of the United States. America you’ll be representative and defenders of our democracy sounds corny, but literally our democracy.

That’s why you swear an oath, not to me as your commander in chief or in any political leader, but to the constitution. Our nation is placing in you. Great trust and great faith. Young went you man with me today, carrying the Tom, the football, all the responsibility given to so many of you. So consequential because you’ve chose, you’ve chose the honorable path that few before you have done. And you’re gonna look to poll the honor of this institution and a generation of proud Patriots who passed this way before you Patriots like a dear friend of mine, John McCain, John and I went after each other hammer and to on the center floor, we disagreed politically on things, but being here, I can’t help think of John and how the Naval academy meant so much to him. He chose these grounds for his final resting place. John was an American hero with stood torture, years of being held as a prisoner war. And when he came home, he decided to continue. He wanted to continue to serve. We traveled tens of thousands of mile together as he is staffing me as a Senator. I’m one of the reasons and I used to always be kidded by my democratic friends. I talked him into running.

He was a man of great principle and capacity. He always lived by a code, the same code that you all have been taught. It’s not just words. It’s real duty, honor loyalty. He kept that code throughout his years as a prison of war all the time he served in the United States Congress. So I said we often disagreed, but we were close friends, John and I, we knew one another in March of 2018, I was honored that John asked me because he wasn’t physically able to come to the Naval academy and receive on his behalf, the alumni Association’s distinguished graduate award and speak for him. Shortly after that, when John was on his deathbed at his home in Arizona, I went to see him. I was leaving after the visit and in a voice barely above a whisper. He called me over his bedside, said, Joe, when you do my eulogy, I said, yes, John, literally at the same time, two guys that think they’re hard guys looked to one other and said, I love you. Class of 2022, John McCain’s Memorial was one of the first experiences you had in the academy back in 2018,

Your class motto, not all of me shall die. I can’t help, but think must be a reflection. Some reflection of that moment in your lives reminder of the responsibilities you’ve taken on and the legacy you will lead behind. It’s a promise, a promise you made to each other into this institution because what lives on will be the service you will give to others and the timeless principles that you’re willing to sacrifice everything to defend. In this moment, we must steer our nation and our world through this decisive decade. I hope you’ll keep the memory of the example of academy graduates like my friend, John McCain, close in your hearts. As you embark on your commissions, I cannot promise you the way it’ll be straight, but the sailing will be easy, but I can promise you that you all have the tools needed to navigate any waters you encounter. This great academy has prepared you to face every challenge and overcome any obstacle. You are ready for. My wish to you is fair wins and following seas, cuz I know you’ll remain always faithful. May God protect you all and may set you on your journey and may God protect all those aware of the uniform of the United States of America. Thank you. Thank you for your service.

