Paint the Town with the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County on May 14th

| May 06, 2022, 04:26 PM

Come on out and Paint the Town at a fundraiser for the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County! This annual gala will take place on Saturday, May 14th at the Westin Annapolis.

In 2022, the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is celebrating 29 years of providing leadership and advocacy for the local arts community!

You’ll enjoy cocktails, music, dinner, dancing, and interactive art with Comcell Brown (aka Cell Spitfire), a renowned caricaturist to keep you chuckling, bands, DJs, and a wonderful cocktail hour out on the patio!

Of course, there will be silent and live auctions including a catered dinner for twelve from Ken’s Creative Kitchen, and a stay at a wonderful home on Captiva Island in Florida!

If you can’t make it on May 14th, don’t miss out on the fun. You can still participate in their raffle and silent auction!

The evening begins at 6:30 pm. and dinner is served at 8:00 pm.  Tickets are available for $175 each and can be purchased online, right here!

See you on the 14th!

We recently spoke with Executive Director April Nyman and Board Member Kris Kohlmann. Have a listen:

