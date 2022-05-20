Motorcyclist Dies in Afternoon Crash Along Ritchie Highway in Arnold

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a crash this afternoon that sent a Severna Park man to the hospital and killed a motorcyclist.

On May 19, 2022, at approximately 4:20 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to MD Route 2 (Ritchie Highway) southbound and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard for a multi-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that a Kawasaki motorcycle operated by Shane Rider, 31, of Baltimore, was southbound on Ritchie Highway approaching Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. At that same time, a Toyota Camry, operated by Deborah Bishop, 53, of Severna Park, was traveling northbound on Ritchie Highway and began to make a left turn onto Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. The motorcycle and Camry collided, and the motorcycle driver was fully ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the Kawasaki was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in the Toyota, Gary Bishop, 55, of Severna Park, was briefly trapped and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

The motorcyclist was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (OCME) in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

