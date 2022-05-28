Monarch Academy Hosts Successful First International Community Fair!

Parents, student, staff, faculty, families, and community partners came out in droves for the First Annual International Community Fair, hosted at Monarch Academy Annapolis in partnership with Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy on Saturday, May 21, from 11 am – 3 pm at 2000 Capital Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. The event brought the schools and community together to celebrate unity and diversity while showcasing the school’s highly acclaimed educational philosophy supporting the whole child.

The Community Fair featured the Towson University’s Passion for Dance, a Latin Dance Group; Endless Boundaries, a hip-hop dance group; Monarch Academy Annapolis’ very own steel drums and bucket band; the Naptown Pantherettes, a local dance group; and a chorus performance. Several food trucks were on hand to offer international cuisines, including Wise- Kodi’s Grill, Taqueria El Primo, and El Salvadorian Food Truck.

Monarch Academy Annapolis, is a tuition-free, publicly funded contract school open to pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students, regardless of testing or screening. The school’s academic approach uses six evidence-based practices to achieve academic excellence and focus on the core values of caring, contribution, and commitment that guide their culture.

