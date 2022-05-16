Monarch Academy Annapolis to Host International Community Fair on Saturday

Parents, students, staff, faculty, families, and community partners are invited to the First Annual International Community Fair, hosted at Monarch Academy Annapolis in partnership with Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy on Saturday, May 21, from 11 am – 3 pm at 2000 Capital Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. The event will bring the schools and community together to celebrate unity and diversity while showcasing the school’s highly acclaimed educational philosophy supporting the whole child. For more information and to register, visit https://monarchacademy.org/annapolis/

“We are looking forward to welcoming both the Monarch Academy Annapolis school community and the Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy community to our first International Community Fair, which will feature dance performances by students and local dance groups, politicians, community vendors, as well as food trucks with international cuisine, inflatable sports games, and much more,” said Charlette Manbeck, Principal of Monarch Academy Annapolis. “We are fortunate to have two diverse and academically excellent schools in Anne Arundel County, and we are excited to share our diversity and unity with the entire community to enjoy.”

The Community Fair will feature Towson University’s Passion for Dance, a Latin Dance Group; Endless Boundaries, a hip-hop dance group; Monarch Academy Annapolis’ very own steel drums and bucket band; the Naptown Pantherettes, a local dance group; and a chorus performance. Several food trucks will offer international cuisines, including Wise- Kodi’s Grill, Taqueria El Primo, and El Salvadorian Food Truck. From 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Monarch Academy, Annapolis’ assistant principal Shae Johnson, will be hosting a basketball clinic. There will certainly be something for everyone.

While participants enjoy a wonderful afternoon of food and activities, they will have the opportunity to learn about Monarch Academy Annapolis, a tuition-free, publicly funded contract school open to pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students, regardless of testing or screening. The school’s academic approach uses six evidence-based practices to achieve academy excellence along with a focus on their core values of caring, contribution, and commitment that guide their culture. Attendees to the International Fair will also learn more about Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy, an exciting educational option for students in grades 6-9 who are experiencing barriers to learning in the traditional classroom setting.

Monarch Academy Annapolis is a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program and pursuing authorization as an IB World School. IB World Schools share a common philosophy—a commitment to improving the teaching and learning of a diverse and inclusive community of students by delivering challenging, high-quality programs of international education that share a powerful vision. Monarch Academy Annapolis offers bi-lingual instruction to embrace the diversity and curiosity of its students. In addition, a 100% virtual learning eSchool is offered, in partnership with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, for families who have determined that online learning fits their needs better than traditional learning.

Monarch Academy Annapolis is part of The Children’s Guild, which since 1953 has been making a powerful effect on the lives of children, adults, and families and whose mission is to provide individualized transformational experiences to ensure children, families, and communities thrive. The non-profit organization envisions generations of curious and courageous children, healthy families, and thriving communities. For more information, visit https://childrensguild.org/

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB