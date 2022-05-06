MD State Dairy Princess has a Mother’s Day Request

In honor of Mother’s Day, Maryland State Dairy Princess Elizabeth Karides of Severna Park and her mom Connie are asking moms across the state to help moms in need feed their families by donating to the Fill A Glass With Hope® campaign. “Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, but least donated due to its perishability,” says Karides. “This campaign is a wonderful way for the community to support mothers in nourishing their children.”

According to American Dairy Association North East registered dietitian Elisabeth Jalkiewicz, items often donated to food pantries like canned and boxed goods do not provide the essential nutrients needed for proper nutrition. “Without milk in your diet, it’s difficult to get enough of the nutrients you need, especially for children. Milk is a top source of calcium, potassium, and Vitamin D in the American diet and these are especially important for development and growth in children.”

SHOPPERS Grocery Stores has partnered with the American Dairy Association North East to raise funds for local food banks to purchase milk. Customers at any of SHOPPERS’s 20 locations throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia can donate $1, $3 or $5 at check out through May 11th.

Karides stresses the importance of the timing of the campaign. “With only a few months before schools go on summer break, it is vital for food banks to receive funding so they can keep milk stocked for families throughout the summer.”

Fill a Glass with Hope® is a joint effort between the American Dairy Association North East, dairy farmers, agriculture partners and business leaders to help provide fresh milk to families in need through a network of local food banks. Since 2015, SHOPPERS has raised more than $423,000 to provide 106,000 gallons of highly requested fresh milk for distribution by local food banks to families in need.

CAPTION: This Mother’s Day, Maryland State Dairy Princess Elizabeth Karides and her mom, Connie, are asking moms to help moms in need feed their families by donating to the Fill A Glass With Hope® campaign at SHOPPERs stores.

