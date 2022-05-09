May 9, 2022 | Daily News Brief | 5 Car Accident. Boat Explodes. SMOB News. Grocery News. Crabs!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County!

Today…

Six people were hurt in a 5-car accident on Route 50. Two were injured in a boat explosion. Annapolis Police Make an arrest in the shooting of a teenager in Eastport. A Severna Park High student was elected to be the next Student Member of the Board of Education. Aldi opens in Severna Park, Lidl is still on track for Bay Ridge, and there is some confusion on Wegmans and Amazon Fresh. Avelo Airlines is starting non-stop flights from BWI to Wilmington, NC, and Orlando on June 30th. The Anne Arundel County Public Library has some humans you can check out on Saturday. The Annapolis Rotary’s Crab Feast is scheduled for August. And of course some pod news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, May 9th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

It’s May. Why am I still freezing in my house? And I don’t think it is supposed to even get into the 70s this week. The winter that refuses to die! Anyhow, I hope you had a nice weekend despite the cold and sogginess! OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Six people are recovering in the hospital after a five-car crash on Eastbound Route 50 just before Whitehall Road late yesterday afternoon. We do not have the specifics on it just yet, but we understand one person may be in critical condition. As we learn more, we will update this, so you want to check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later!

Friday morning, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called to a boat explosion on White Marsh Creek down in Mayo. A 37-foot powerboat experienced engine failure and when the occupants went to restart it, fumes ignited. Both occupants were able to abandon the vessel and were taken to a trauma center for their injuries which are non-life-threatening. The DNR is investigating and we probably will not have any more information on this, because…well the DNR is investigating.

In some somewhat good news… the Annapolis Police have arrested a 20-year-old local man in connection with a shooting in Eastport on April 12th, where a 15-year-old was shot just after 4:00 pm. Police said in a videotaped press conference that they filed charges against him the week after the shooting and arrested him the following week in Glen Burnie.

CRASC…or the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils has spoken, and pending Governor Hogan’s stamp of approval, Zachary McGrath, a Severna Park High junior, will join the Anne Arundel County Board of Education on July 1, 2022. He will serve for a year and take over for Bunmi Omisore, who will graduate in June. Unique to this gig–it is the ONLY student member of a Board of Education that has full voting rights. Congrats to Zachary–we look forward to having you bring your perspective to the Board.

Some grocery news for you foodies out there. Aldi has opened their fourth store in Anne Arundel County. This one is in Severna Park at the Robinson Crossing Center on Ritchie Highway. Their other stores are in Pasadena, Hanover, and Severn. Lidl is their closest competitor, and according to the landowner AND Lidl, they are still anticipating putting a Lidl on Bay Ridge Road across from the Giant–they are sorting through permitting and all that. We also heard that Wegmans had signed a pre-development lease with the property owner being developed across Riva Road from the Town Center. I got this from a friend in their land acquisition department–and they wanted to go there and own it a few years back until the County chased them away with their demands. However, I just heard a rumor that Amazon Fresh may go in there as well. That surprises me as to why would Amazon put in a competitor to their own Whole Foods across the street, and why such a high tech store when half of the residences in the community will be age-restricted–I know that is presumptuous as us older folks can be techy too…but it seems odd. I need to see what I can find out!

Golfers and Disney fanatics take note. Upstart low-cost-carrier Avelo Airlines will start non-stop flights from BWI to Wilmington, North Carolina, and Orlando. The new routes will start on June 30th, with the Orlando route flying 5 days a week and Wilmington 3 days a week. Fares start at $59 one way to Orlando and $29 one way to Wilmington. Book it and get more info at aveloair.com

Want to do something REALLY unique this weekend? The Anne Arundel County Public Library has a Human Library on Saturday. You check out a human for a 20-minute conversation and chat and learn. The hours are 10 am to 3 pm, and it is free. Difficult questions are expected and encouraged, and it allows you to ask all those burning questions of someone with different life experiences than you. In the past, they had a black woman who grew up in poverty that is now a Ph.D., a recent immigrant, a gay, autistic veteran, and more. Really a cool program. Find out more at aacpl.net/human-library.

And as we begin to wrap and are talking about things in the future..here’s another one. The Annapolis Rotary announced the dates of their 77th Annual Crab Feast. The largest crab feast in the world, I think. But it will be back in person this year (the past two years, they had crabs to go) at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 5th. Tickets are available at annapolisrotary.org, and while not confirmed, this usually falls on the day before the Navy Fan Fest to kick off their football season, so put the crab feast in ink and the fan fest in pencil!

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight Julianne and Karin from One You Love Homecare–a really great idea for many. Up this Saturday is Bean Rush Cafe, and beyond that, I need to get editing some of the ones in the can; but definitely, keep the suggestions for business spotlights coming, and thank you to Dana, who sent me a GREAT list! Pretty sure we have a bonus pod this week with Stephane Wremble.. who will be bringing an amazing show to Rams Head On Stage later this month, so stay tuned for that!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first, a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company,

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report, and maybe she can explain what the heck is up with this yoyo masquerading as a stock market. And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast