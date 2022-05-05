May 5, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Container Explosion. Political Embezzlement. Zachary’s at the Met Gala. Plant Sale!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

It’s Cinco de Mayo, and Caliente Grill is the place to be! Explosion sends man to hospital in critical condition. Campaign slate treasurer charged with embezzlement. 47 people want to be the new school’s Superintendent. On Monday, Zachary’s Jewelers shined on the red carpet at the Met Gala! Historic Annapolis is hosting its annual Plant Sale at the Paca Gardens. Podcast news and a great idea for Cinco de Mayo!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

OK, as a non-Spanish speaker, all I got from Roxana at Caliente Grill is it is Cinco De Mayo, and they have great tequila, margaritas, and food—and that’s good enough for me. I’ll see you there later! But first–today’s news!

A man is fighting for his life at the Hopkins Burn Center after an explosion in a shipping container. The container was in the parking lot of a business on Jabez Run in Millersville, and inside, it had a propane tank that was leaking. The man opened the container, and he started a piece of heavy equipment that was also stored in the container. After a minute, the fumes ignited and caused the explosion. A second man sustained minor burn injuries trying to rescue the first man. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department took about 20 minutes to put the fire out and called in the Ft Meade and Annapolis fire departments for assistance.

The Capital is reporting that the treasurer for the Team 30 Slate… the organization that backed democrats in District 30–Senator Elfreth, Delegate Henson, Delegate Jones along with County Councilwoman Rodvien has been hit with eight counts of embezzlement. Apparently, Alexandra Gilbreath deposited thousands of campaign dollars into her personal Venmo account. Gilbreath is a former lobbyist and served as the late Speaker Busch’s campaign manager. In addition to the embezzlement charges, she also faces charges relating to false election reporting, theft, and perjury. As they say–politics corrupts!

47 suckers, err…sorry, I mean interested educators are now in the running to become the next Superintendent of Schools for Anne Arundel County. The application period has closed, and the consultant has identified the top fifteen candidates. The consultant will use the information from the survey they asked residents to take to hone it down to about 10 candidates. From those, the Board will interview them and make a decision. The new Supe must be in place by July 1st, or they will need to name an interim superintendent. My bet…they come up short and punt and appoint an interim.

Did you watch the Met Gala on Monday night? Did you see Annapolis sparkling on the red carpet? Well, it was. At noon on Monday, Jason Rembert, a stylist to the stars, called Constance Polamalu from Zachary’s Jewelers and asked if she could get a design of hers to NY for the gala for pop star Lizzo to wear! They left Zachary’s at 12:10 pm, grabbed a train, took a wrong turn in an Uber, and sprinted for seven blocks, but the earrings were there in time, and Lizzo made it to the red carpet! How cool is that? As we mentioned here, Constance was named 20 under 40 nationally in the jewelry business and was named one of six emerging designers by the Natural Diamond Council. The woman has some mad talent, and Steve, and Zachary’s are lucky to have her!

And as we wrap it up on the 2022 version of Cinco De Mayo… Mother’s Day is this Sunday, so don’t forget. Zachary’s would be an amazing place to shop for mom, but if you are more of the flowers type of person, Historic Annapolis is hosting their annual plant sale at the William Paca House and Gardens. The flowers and plants in the Paca Gardens are awesome, and ALL of the plants for sale are propagated from them. Hours from 10 am to 4 pm, both Saturday or Sunday for you last-minute types!

And that’s all I got! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight–One You Love Homecare. Next weekend, Bean Rush Cafe. And I hope you got a chance to listen to my conversation with Samantha Fish in the bonus pod we dropped yesterday–she is on fire and will be at the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival coming up later this month!

And that’s a wrap for today. Happy Cinco De Mayo–and if you get a chance, come celebrate with me and Roxana at Caliente Grill –who was so accommodating when I asked her to do that at the last minute! And always a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday, so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so hang tight!

