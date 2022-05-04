May 4, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Fart Bomb. Inclusive Ventures. Development Blocked. MVA Changes. Local Oyster Recyclers!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Not only does he dress like poop, he smells like it too! Ten graduate from AAEDC’s Inclusive Ventures. Annapolis has some senior vacancies. A controversial development has been blocked in Circuit Court. The rules are changing back to the way they were at the MVA for practical exams for licenses. A wild horse from Assateague is being sent to Texas for being a wild horse. The Boatyard and Sailor Oyster Bar are winners for recycling oyster shells.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I discovered something surprising yesterday. I assumed that once the DNB was out, it was done–no one listens to quite literally yesterday’s news. But yesterday I got an email and a text responding to Liz doing last Thursday’s DNB asking if I was OK! Thanks for the concern… and I am kind of flattered people care about yesterday’s news. Let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Following up on the man dressed as poop to protest the police accountability board… apparently, the imagery was insufficient and also released a fart bomb in council chambers. He was removed from the chambers and strangely enough was not cited by police for anything. Somewhere there is a mom asking herself, where did I go wrong.

One of my favorite COVID programs– Inclusive Ventures with the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation just graduated a new class. This is the program that takes an existing minority-owned business and gives them intensive expert counseling over a six-week period and in the end sends them off with a certificate and a check for $5000. It is a fantastic program and congrats to the latest group of ten who made it — Harbor Holistic in Severna Park, K&C Technologies from Odenton, Zen Crystals in Annapolis, Salmon Insurance from Linthicum, RA Movers from Hanover, Peake Social here in Annapolis, Alchemi Designs in Arnold, TEAL Education Services in Crofton, the August Rose Health Center in Glen Burnie, and McFeely Window Fashions in Millersville! Congrats to all– looking forward to your ongoing successes—and if any of you want to do a Local Business Spotlight–have your people call mine and we’ll make it happen!

The City of Annapolis is losing a Public Works Director to Prince George’s County. Michael Johnson was hired in the midst of the COVID pandemic and was able to keep public works rolling on through it all. City Manager, David Jarrell says finding a replacement will be VERY difficult since there are VERY few qualified candidates in the job market. He manages 108 employees and made $176,000 per year. There have been other high-level vacancies of late as well–and that is not unusual to see an exodus after a first term, but the Chief of Staff (a position that never existed prior to Mayor Buckley being elected) left late last month and has been replaced, Director of Planning and Zoning left just after the election and her replacement is starting this month. And the Transportation Director left late last year and has yet to be replaced. So, if you want to run transportation or public works–have your people call the Mayor’s people and make that happen!

I don’t have all the details on this just yet, but Annapolis citizens that are not involved on Boards and Commissions like to sue when they don’t like things. We know about the Crab Creek Conservancy suing to block the Village at Providence Point, and now I learned from an Eastport resident that the Lofts at Eastport..the apartment community slated for the end of the Eastport Shopping Center…has been successfully blocked for now. The City and the Planning Commission and the Board of Appeals all gave it the green light in November 2020; but a group of residents took it to Circuit Court and the Court said the developer did not comply with City code on police protection, water mitigation, and traffic. So, now I guess they go back to the drawing board!

If you are about to get a driver’s license and fret the practical test with the MVA person in the car with you–get it now. For COVID, they put the instructor outside of the car and instructed you where to go and what to do…and they actually eliminated some of the maneuvers as well as the on-road portion. Well on June 6th, the MVA is putting the people back in the car again, reinstating all the maneuvers, and taking you out on the road! You’ve been warned!

Not terribly local but apparently one of the wild horses on Assateague has been discovered to be, well a wild animal. The National Park Service says one horse named Delegate’s Pride became aggressive in looking for human food. So he is being shipped off to Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch–it is in Texas, not Cleveland..so I guess that’s good. But seriously, the horse was there first, it is a wild animal, and now he is being exiled because he wanted to eat; apparently, the park admits too many illiterate humans that do not understand the meaning of “do not feed the wild horses”. Sheesh!

As we begin to wrap up–congrats to the Boatyard Bar & Grill and Sailor Oyster Bar. They were named two of the top ten restaurants in the greater Chesapeake Bay area for oyster shell recycling. The Boatyard came in 4th with 901 bushels and Sailor was 9th with 581. There were only three other Maryland restaurants that placed… Ryleighs Oyster in Hunt Valley, the Walrus Oyster and Ale House in Columbia, and the Lexington Market in Baltimore. This is all part of the Oyster Recovery Partnership and their Shell Recycling Alliance! So congrats to Sailor and Boatyard for representing Annapolis! Way to go!

