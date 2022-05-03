May 3, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Dump Truck Crash Kills Man. New Trash Day For Some. PAB Representative Sought!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A Glen Burnie man died when his truck flipped over a barrier on Route 665. A store clerk has been charged with attempted murder in a West Annapolis 7-Eleven shooting. The City of Annapolis is looking for a volunteer to serve on the County Polie Accountability Board. New trash collection days for most of South County. Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage and podcast news!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 3rd 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I’m back! I hope Liz hasn’t put me out of business yet. But many thanks to the kiddo for filling in for me when I need it! OK, let’s get back into the groove and get into the news, shall we?

A tragic truck accident yesterday claimed the life of a Glen Burnie man. Shortly before 1 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to Rt 665 for a crash. A large dump truck had flipped over a barrier into a ravine and creek forty feet below. The driver did not survive and the process of recovering the driver and the vehicle is time-consuming. Both directions of Route 665 were closed from Route 2 through Chinquapin Round Road. Police estimated that the closure could last through this morning’s rush hour–I have not heard an update just yet, so plan accordingly and anticipate jammed traffic in the region until that road is re-opened.

Back on April 4th, we told you about a shooting at the 7-Eleven in West Annapolis. It turns out that the missing clerk was charged with attempted murder. Surveillance video shows the clerk with two others in the parking lot when he returns to the store, comes out with a gun, and fires at the two men. No injuries were reported and the clerk was identified by the store manager as the clerk on duty that night. Something sounds off on this to me. We’ll follow it and see!

Speaking of the Annapolis Police Department, they are looking for one good man or woman. Not to be a cop, but to be a representative on the County’s new Police Accountability Board–the City gets one seat. They need to pick someone by July 1st so submit the application ASAP. We have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net And about that Board.. Dana Munro from The Capital was at the County Council Meeting last night and tweeted that a guy name Phil Atteto showed up dressed as a piece of crap to let the Council know that he thought the Police Accountability Board is a piece of crap. He was escorted from the building. Gotta love the right to free speech!

And some trash talk. If you live in South County or Annapolis–the county part and not the City…your trash days are going to change soon as early as today. We’re talking Annapolis, Churchton, Davidsonville, Deale, Edgewater, Galesville, Harwood, Lothian, Riva, Shady Side, Tracey’s Landing, and West River. Head to aacounty.org and then the Public Works page and there is a big banner at the top and an address lookup to verify if you are affected.

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. I have a pair of tickets for Jesse Ruben and Jenn Grinels on the 12th and Eric Hutchinson on the 17th! Want ’em… send me a DM or email and I might pick you! As always, if you have won recently, let someone else have a shot! We have some time, so I will pick a winner by Friday morning! And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at Ram Head at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Julieanne and Karin from One you Love Homecare–a new business in town! And next week–Bean Rush Cafe..one of my faves in Crownsville and West Annapolis. Again, keep the suggestions coming. And keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–SO much appreciated! And yesterday, after a bunch of miscommunication I was able to fanboy with one of my favorite artists–Samantha Fish who will be at the Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest on May 20th and 21st! She is amazing so look for a bonus pod with her in a day or two!

OK, that's it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County who is having their Paint The Town Gala on the 14th, Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And all that’s coming up, in just a bit.

