May 27, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Police News. Monkeypox in VA. Save The Dates. Exchange Students.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And- Alpha Engineering

Today…

County Council fart bomber cited. Repeat child pornographer gets additional 15 years. Severn woman indicted after her child died in a reckless car crash. Virginia found someone with Monkeypox. Dates to know… August 5th for a crab feast, October 2nd for Lifeline 100, and December 28th for my birthday and the Military Bowl. Host families are needed for exchange students. And some upcoming pod news!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 27th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I am recording this on Thursday night because I need to be at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium by 6 am..so if the S has hit the fan overnight–sorry! And congrats to the soon-to-be Ensigns and 2nd Lieutenants who will be graduating today! This is the last day we need to be patient and kind–feel free to go back to rude and grumpy tomorrow! Stuff you need to know. Traffic snarled around the stadium from 7 am to 2 pm. Other streets may be snarled for Biden’s arrival and departure.. figure 9:45 am and then about 12:30 pm. And the Blues will make a final pass at 10:04 am. OK, it is Friday, so let’s bring on the weekend, shall we?

Remember the story a few weeks ago about Phil Ateto? He was the guy who dressed up as poop and let off a fart bomb in County Council Chambers because he said the police accountability board stunk? Remember I was surprised that all he got was escorted out? Well…not so much. He has now been charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace..each of which is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of $500 and 60 days in jail. Likely he will have a PBJ…but if I were a creative judge…maybe make him sit in a lawn chair near a county sewage treatment plant for a few days!

And some people just do not learn. Paul Anthony Phillip, 38, of Millersville was in federal prison for four years on a child porn charge. He got out in 2019 and was in a sober home and was not to have access to any internet-enabled devices. Well, he just could not help himself, he signed up on a child porn site with the user name live4kidlove. The house manager notified his probation officer and they seized the tablet and found a lot of images depicting what authorities believe to be 46 individuals. Now, since 4-years were not enough, he was just sentenced to 15-years in federal prison and will have lifetime supervision.

And our final bad news story of the day. A Severn woman was indicted and subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and a few other charges. Back on Easter in 2021, she was driving the wrong way down the BW Parkway near BWI at 4:30 AM. She was approaching another car, they both swerved and she ended up crashing through the guardrail, down a hill, and crashing into several trees. Her 9-month-old infant son was not secured in a car seat and died at the scene. She was found to be intoxicated and driving on a suspended license. And to be honest, I am not sure why it took so long for a grand jury to hear the case.

OK, I lied. Virginia has the first case of monkeypox.

NOW for the better news! Three save the dates for you. On August 5th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, the Annapolis Rotary’s Annual Crab Feast is back in person this year. It is the 77th annual one and a lot of fun–even for non-crab eaters like me! Tickets are available now (and they do sell out) at annapolisrotary.org

Next date–October 2nd. The 8th Annual Lifeline 100 bike event. It starts up at Kinder Park Farm and you can ride 15, 30, 40 65, or 100 miles. The 65 and 100 are road and trail rides, the others are all trail. The event, over the years, has raised more than a quarter-million dollars for local charities. Lifeline100.com is the website., It is a fully supported ride with SAG vehicles… and they are the ones that pick you up if you break down or just wear yourself out–but I have no idea what SAG means. Anyhow, register now as it is limited to 1000 riders. Again, lifeline100.com and that is the number 100 in there

Final date for you– December 28th. First, it is my birthday, and feel free to send gifts and checks. But more importantly, it is the 2022 Military Bowl. They tried really hard to pull it off last year, but Omicron had other ideas and it was canceled the day before the game. But it is back this year and tickets will be on sale later in the fall….militarybowl.org for the deets!

And finally–do you have a high schooler? Interested in an exchange program? International Student Exchange is looking for some volunteer host families to host exchange students. Basically, you get a spare kid for about 6 or 8 weeks! They are NOT guests and they become part of the family–going to school, baseball practices, etc. We did it with my youngest and she and the exchange loved it and they still are in touch…Bea was from Spain. We did do a few trips so Bea could see more of the US than just the area–popped up to New York, went into DC, and did some touristy things, etc. Really a cool program. Head to midsouth.iseusa.org for more details or you can email [email protected]

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight — Royal Jewelers in the mall, and next weekend, the AAMC Blood Donor Center and Bloodmobile!

And finally., as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, it’s a long weekend and we will not be here on Monday, so I will take this time to just say have a great long weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Tuesday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast