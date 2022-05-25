May 25, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Big Raise for Annapolis Police. Gas Tax Bickering. Influencers at Homestead. Mother’s Brunch and Tiki Bar

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis has finished negotiating with the police, and officers will be getting a 19% pay increase. Governor Hogan and Comptroller Franchot are still bickering over the gas tax. Homestead Gardens is bringing in a plant influencer for a seminar! And Mother’s Peninsula Grill is now serving weekend brunch and is putting the finishing touches on an amazing Tiki bar! Reminders about the Blue Angels show and commissioning week. And looking ahead to our local business spotlight!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Patience and Kindness… remember? You’ll need it today when the Blue Angels come back. Did you get a peek at them yesterday? They were late…then they were not coming.. then they were, then they weren’t, and ultimately they were. All due to the weather, and I will blame George for that! But Glenn Miller got some great photos, so go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check them out! And today–the weather is better, and the show is at 2 pm. Traffic will be crazy…so again.. patience and kindness! OK, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Brooks DuBose over at the Capital had a piece in the paper yesterday, and it seems that the Annapolis Police union negotiated a 19% pay increase over two years with the City. They are also boosting starting pay salaries from $51,000 to $60,000 to compete with Baltimore City and the County. They also have Juneteenth as a paid holiday beginning in 2023..but I am pretty sure that it is Citywide. The City still needs to negotiate with two other unions, and I imagine they will be saying..hey what about us? We want 19% too. And per City Code, all negotiations must be complete by the start of the new budget..which is July 1. So seems like we may be a bit behind the 8-ball on the negotiations to me. And speaking of Brooks… check out his Twitter feed…he’s been posting a bunch of cool photos of Hillman Garage being dismantled! It’s starting, folks!

The back and forth bickering between Governor Hogan and Comptroller Franchot continues. Both want a repeal of a gas tax increase that will kick in on July 1. Bringing it from 36 cents to just shy of 43 cents. Hogan says Franchot should do it; Franchot says Hogan should. The latest is that Franchot has called on the Governor to call a special session of the legislature to let THEM do it. This increase was legislated in 2013 and signed into law by Governor O’Malley, and it was tied to CPI….inflation. Hogan asked the legislature to extend the holiday that was in place for 30 days, and they refused–generally, their position was that rescinding the tax is rewarding people for using cars, and the focus should be the reduction of a carbon footprint. So, like yesterday, stay tuned and save up some money for this 18% increase come July 1.

On June 4th, Homestead Gardens is bringing in an influencer to speak. No, not Kim Kardashian (thank God for small favors), but a houseplant influencer! Who knew? Hilton Carter, a houseplant expert and Insta influencer, will be speaking about his passion for plants and sharing his knowledge on the care and styling of plants! He also wrote a book..just released…called Wild Creations, which will be given to all attendees. The cost is $45 and should be a great event for plant lovers! All the deets at HomesteadGardens.com and then surf to the events section!

And as we begin to wrap up some more local business news. Mother’s Peninsula Grill just sent me an email letting me know they are now serving brunch on Saturdays and Sundays! I am a sucker for a good brunch, and they sent photos. So, diet be damned, I will be there this weekend to check it out–looks amazing! And when I was talking to Mother Dave–he sent me photos of his new project.. a huge Tiki Bar behind the restaurant. Fenced-in, lounge chairs, cornhole, other outdoor games, a small stage, and more. They are wrapping it up now, and it will open in June… we’ll be the first to know, so keep your eyes open for that! Looks like it might become THE place to chill this summer!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! I’m uploading a local business spotlight with Royal Jewelers a bit later this morning..that will drop on Saturday. And next week… the Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Blood Bank! And we’re always looking for suggestions, so keep them coming!

