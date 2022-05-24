May 24, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Violent Crime. Gas Tax Tiff. Plebes No More. Click It or Ticket!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A rash of violent crimes in Anne Arundel County. A statewide effort is underway to increase seat belt usage. The Governor and Comptroller are sparring about who and how to suspend the gas tax, which will increase on July 1. Nick McGowan capped the Herndon Monument at the Naval Academy yesterday in 3 hours, 36 minutes, and 58 seconds! Plebes no more! The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is won another award! A great review of the DNB. Some housekeeping–no DNB on Memorial Day and a correction to yesterday. Pod news, and a reminder that the words of the week are patience and kindness!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 24th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Once again, the words for the week are patience and kindness! The Blue Angels should arrive to scope out the situation around 11 am–weather permitting, and then do a practice demo beginning at 2 pm. So, if you hear jets…that’s it! We do have a post pinned at EyeOnAnnapolis.net with all your commissioning week info..check it out. OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Is it just me, or are the crimes in the area getting more and more violent? The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating several violent crimes. First up in Glen Burnie, a man was doing his wash in a common laundry room in his apartment on Cayer Drive on Sunday afternoon. Three black males with ski masks brandishing an AK 4 type gun and two handguns robbed him of the contents of his pockets, including the keys to his apartment, where the three took shoes, money, and ultimately the victim’s Audi Q3.

In Hanover, police were called to the Walmart on Saturday night for reckless speeding in the parking lot. While trying to break up a crowd, one vehicle purposely drove toward several officers, nearly striking them. They crashed into an occupied police car in an attempt to flee, injuring the officer and the suspect. They did make an arrest of a 22-year-old Baltimore woman.

And in Edgewater, on Sunday, police met with two females who claim an acquaintance assaulted them. In one instance, the suspect was reported to have pointed an AR-15 assault rifle at her. In the other, the suspect pointed a handgun at her. Both times were at the suspect’s home. Police a search warrant and seized an AR-15 rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun, and a 9 mm handgun; and get this 1,840 rounds for the AR, 1,580 rounds for the rifle, and 650 rounds for the 9mm. They arrested and charged an 18-year-old Edgewater man accordingly.

Hopefully, the police are not looking for you for one of those crimes, but if you are unbuckled through June 5th, there’s a good chance police all over the state will be looking for you! Maryland has a pretty good record of seatbelt use with about 90%. But that 10% is the target this week as the State continues to emphasize its program–toward Zero deaths. Now, if you get a ticket, it is not cheap.. $83, and yes, the city, county, and state police are all participating..and actually most law enforcement agencies across the state! Buckle up, guys.

Governor Hogan and Comptroller Franchot are bickering. Governor Hogan has asked the Comptroller to suspend the gas tax to avert an incoming increase…that has been mandated by legislation. It is estimated that the 37 cents per gallon will exceed 40 cents per gallon. Hogan cited the legislature that refused to extend the suspension last month and asked the Comptroller to do it. Franchot said that he couldn’t and suggested Hogan declare a state of emergency until September to offer immediate relief to Marylanders. Sounds like they are both reading the same book, but on way different pages. Stay tuned.

Plebes no more. In the third-longest Herndon Climb ever…and it felt like it…. Nick McGowan from Sioux City was the Midshipman who capped the monument in 3:36. 58. The climb was in the morning this year…a first, and it was actually cool outside..also a first in recent memory. The lard looked to be heavier than usual, but it was probably the cool air. The class of 2025 took so long for a few reasons..as far as I could tell, they tossed lard-laden t-shirts to try to dislodge the dixie cup hat. But they somehow managed to get several laying on top of the hat, making it hard to knock off. They got a midshipman’s cover on the monument before they got the dixie cup off, so they needed to continue after they falsely celebrated. In the end, it followed the usual pattern… enthusiasm, demoralization, inflated typically male ego, and finally, teamwork. I did think a female midshipman had a shot at it–there was one that was in the thick of it for most of the climb. Someday–and that day will be awesome! But now…Midshipman Nick McGowan’s name will go in the record books! Congrats to the class of 25– plebes, no more! And make sure you check out the incredible photos Glenn Miller took for us–they are up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or on Glenn’s Facebook page– Glenn Miller Photography.

Congrats to the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park. They scored the 2022 Excellence in Public Programming Award from the Maryland Historical Trust. All due to their amazing new exhibit–Our Changing Waterfront! If you haven’t been recently, do yourself a favor and go. Admission is dirt cheap, and membership is the best value! They are doing such a great job, so congrats to Alice and the entire team!

A bit of housekeeping… heads up, we will NOT have a DNB on Monday, Memorial Day. I need to make a correction. Yesterday I said that Madison Place was geofenced out of the Bird scooters and bikes–I misspoke–Place is off of West Street and is good to go. Court…Madison Court is in Eastport, is lower-income private homes, and is geofenced out. And finally, thanks to dellenware.. they left a review of the DNB on Apple Podcasts.. The EOA podcast and the bonus podcasts highlighting local business gets me moving in the AM with relevant and noteworthy news. Thank you for that! And if any of you have not left a review yet..please do. I love reading them and who knows, maybe I’ll read yours! But thank you to dellenware

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. I have two fantastic tickets to see the Kinsey Sicks on Wednesday, June 1st. Who are the Kinsey Sicks– just the premier Dragapella beauty shop quartet! Drag shows always sell out, and I am sure this is no different. Just reach out to me on Twitter or email and let me know you want to go, and I might pick you! And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at Ram Head at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Royal Jewelers, and next week looks like it is Luminis/AAMC Blood Bank! And as I mentioned, I have a few bonus pods…but this week is cray cray with commissioning week!

Alright, that’s it, and a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Rehab 2 Perform, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And all that’s coming up in just a bit.

