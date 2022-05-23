May 23, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Commissioning Week. Carjacking. Scooters. Bank Robbery Arrest. Free Concerts

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Commissioning Week is here–patience and kindness are the words of the week! Annapolis Police arrested an accomplice in the bank robbery from last week. Anne Arundel County Police are looking for four suspects who carjacked a man in his own driveway. Bird's new e-scooters and bikes seem to exclude public and subsidized housing in Annapolis (developing). Tides and Tunes at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are back in a few weeks.

Good morning, it is Monday, May 23rd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

And just like it started in 1998, the skies opened up at the final act for the Chesapeake Blues Fest…I mean, is it really a Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest without the rain? And to Don, Sarah, and everyone who made this happen for all these years and for the 1.7 million dollars donated…many thanks, it was fantastic! And before we get into it today, let me remind everyone that Commissioning Week is in full swing today, starting with the Herndon Climb this morning, the Blue Angels tomorrow and Wednesday, the Color Parade on Thursday, and Graduation on Friday. Lots of visitors–the words for the week are patience and kindness. OK, it is Monday, and we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Some good police news. The Annapolis Police have arrested a man they say is the getaway driver from last week’s bank robbery. Using neighboring video cameras, they identified a suspect car fleeing the scene, it was traced to a rental company and ultimately to a 38-year-old Annapolis resident. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and charged with theft and robbery as well as an accessory to the crime. My guess is he is not talking since the police are still searching for the actual robber, who was wearing a black ski mask when he passed the teller a note about the robbery. No weapon was used.

A Severn man was carjacked in his own driveway. At about 11 pm on Thursday, the man was returning to his home in the 8000 block of Telegraph Road when he was approached by four suspects wearing ski masks and dark clothing, two armed with handguns. They banged on the window and ordered him to get out. They did allow the victim to get his child from the rear seat before they hopped in and fled the scene. Police are looking for the suspects and the victim’s baby blue BMW M3. If anyone knows anything– 410-222-6155

This is a developing story. On Friday, we got a tip that the new Bird Scooters and Bikes had been excluded from public and subsidized housing communities. Apparently, they had been geofenced, and the vehicles would stop when you entered the area, and you are unable to park them in those communities. We asked the City, and they said all of the communities requested it, along with the Naval Academy and St. Johns. The State buildings and part of Truxtun Park in Annapolis are also geofenced off. We contacted HACA, and Melissa Maddox Evans, the Executive Director, said they do not want the bikes and scooters on their property because they do not have the staff to deal with them; however, she said they should have access to all public roads, so they are accessible to the residents. We reached out to the management of the subsidized housing complexes and are awaiting return calls from them and some of the larger apartment complexes in the City to see if they were approached and offered permission to opt-out of having the vehicles on their property. A few lower-income homes not subsidized or public housing are also geofenced out– Madison Place in Eastport, parts of Clay Street, and Pleasant Street in Downtown Annapolis. We hope to have more answers on this today! And speaking of these scooters and bikes–be very careful driving about town–commissioning week, and these scooters. I have heard some reports of some near misses.

OK, we have a few weeks yet, but mark Thursdays from June 16th through August 18th on your calendar. Tides and Tunes returns to the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. These free concerts are from 7 pm to 9 pm every Thursday, weather permitting, and they feature all the best local bands of all genres. Opening the series for 2022–the sultry, sexy sounds of Julie and Sweet Leda. And while they are free, the museum does ask if yo can muster up $10 as a donation, it is much appreciated and goes to the education fund! Bring a lawn chair and your dancing shoes–these are always a blast. They do have food trucks and a bar to purchase food and drink as well. And since they are big and fancy now with two campuses.. what do they think they are?? St. Johns?? This all goes down on the Eastport Campus on 2nd Street.

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with Alexandra and Sailor’s Dog Walking and Pet Care! Up this weekend is Royal Jewelers–a new type of jeweler in the Mall. I do have a few bonus pods to release, but not this week–too busy with commissioning!

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast. All that coming up in just a bit!

