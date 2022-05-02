May 2, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Health Care Fraud Case Update. New College Acceptance Rates. Non-Binary Option for Races.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Dr. Ron Elfenbein pleaded not guilty to counts of health care fraud charges. Hopkins ranked on the list of 25 most selective colleges. A non-binary option will be available to those runners at the Annapolis 10 Mile Run. Make sure to get your Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest tickets…And some pod news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it is Monday, May 2nd 2022 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

Well, it’s Monday, my landlord would not negotiate the rent, despite my three attempts… so I need to work on a side hustle. Hope you got some time to enjoy May Day and all the wonderful flowers around downtown, and the first First Sunday Arts Fest. OK , we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

With an update to last week’s story, The medical director of a Gambrills urgent care facility and related chain of COVID-19 test clinics, Dr. Ron Elfenbein, pleaded not guilty on Friday to health care fraud charges alleging he directed staff to bill Medicare for complex office visits when patients took COVID-19 tests. Although Elfenbein pleaded not guilty, he still faces ten years on each count.

As we come nearer to college decision day, we have some new stats on the nation’s most selective schools. About 1,230 colleges that received at least 1,000 applications in 2020 reported an average acceptance rate of 70%, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Education. Hopkins made the list at 21 of the 25 most selective schools, the only Maryland school to do so. Hopkins accepts 6.5% of applicants in 2022 and had 30, 113 apply. In first place was Harvard, with a 3.2% acceptance rate and 40, 428 applicants.

For the first time, a non-binary option will be available for runner registration at the Annapolis 10 Mile Run. The race, scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, is organized by the Annapolis Striders. This is one of the first races in the county that is inclusive of nonbinary individuals.

Division regulations require that there be a minimum number of registrants in the category in order for the results to be official in the runners’ stats and so Annapolis Striders is working with Annapolis Pride to help promote the event.

And hey, tickets are starting to get scarce for the final Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival later this month. There was a drop of a bonus podcast over the weekend with founder Don Hooker and longtime sponsor Neal Katcef reminiscing about the past 25 years of festivals. Tickets are available at bayblues.org . And speaking of that fest, John will be talking with the currently on-fire Samantha Fish this afternoon..she’s one of the headliners and is amazing.. so look for a bonus pod with her soon.

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with Rick Hutzell and his Meanwhile, In Annapolis. I am sure there is another one up for next weekend, but he didn’t tell me what it is, so for now it;’s a mystery. Of course, if you have any suggestions for business spotlights–send them our way.

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And, of course , George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast.

