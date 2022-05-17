May 17, 2022 | Daily News Brief | $300K Verdict Against Annapolis. Airbag Thefts. Maiden Factor Arrives Today!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis lost a negligence suit and now is looking at a $300,000 verdict. More than a dozen cars were broken into and had their airbags stolen in one day in Annapolis. The Maiden Factor sailboat is arriving today for sixteen days of women’s empowerment. Annapolis to launch alternative mobility options today at noon! Rugby at USNA goes varsity! Derek Warfield & the Young Wolfe Tones are coming back to Killarney House, but only for two nights. Our Pride pod drops at noon today and Watermark will host a drag cruise on the Harbor Queen–aptly called Queens on the Queen!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, what a weird storm last night. I got a few rumbles at my house, and a friend on the shore got pelted with hail the size of grapes. George from DCMDVA Weather was pretty spot on with the forecast—that’s why we use him! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The City of Annapolis is looking at a $300,000 verdict for negligence stemming from a bike accident in June 2017. Matthew Hager filed suit after the front wheel of his bike got caught in a gap in a storm drain. He suffered significant physical injuries, loss of work for a while, and some permanent disfigurement. Normally this type of incident would not escalate to this. For some reason, the City refused to settle, and a jury made the decision. The main issue was that the city knew of the hazard from a similar accident in 2012 –they existed all over the City, and they purchased the hardware to correct the hazard. But ultimately never fixed it. We reached out to the City to see if all of the drainage grates were currently fixed and to see if they had a statement, and City Attorney Mike Lyles simply said we have no comment at this time. According to court records, the City is requesting a new trial. I took a look at the lawsuits where the City was named a defendant.. so far, under Mayor Buckley, that count is 45, Mayor Pantelides had 37, and Mayor Cohen had 42. If the City is unsuccessful in getting a new trial and the verdict remains, it may have a negative impact on the City’s bond ratings. Settlements, on the other hand, do not!

If you own a Honda Civic or an Acura TL, beware. The Annapolis Police are investigating a rash of airbag thefts where the passenger side window is broken out, and the steering wheel airbag was stolen. I MEAN IT when I say rash– thirteen separate instances were reported on May 13th alone. Generally, they were in an apartment community off of Edgewood Road and in the area of the 1901 Apartments at Chinquapin Round Rd and West Street. Twelve Civics and on Acura TL. Strangely, the APD did not send out a daily police report via email regarding this but opted just to post a simple link on their Facebook page.

The Maiden Factor will be returning to Annapolis after a 33-year hiatus. For those of a certain age, The Maiden Factor was an all-female boat that competed in the 1989 Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. The skipper of that boat, Tracey Edwards, learned that the boat was rotting and in 2014 she bought it and had it restored and now it is sailing the world with a message of women empowerment. She will be in Annapolis for 16 days and will be docked at City Dock, and she is scheduled to arrive at 11 am this morning. There is a documentary about that sailing team, and it will be shown on Friday at the Annapolis Summer Garden Theater. A pretty compelling story and the vessel will be available for tours and educational opportunities.

And right after her arrival. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and a bunch of other politicians will be at the Eastport Shopping Center to highlight the new mobility options while the HIllman Garage is being rebuilt. There will be bird electric scooters and electric bikes; there is going to be an uber-esque app called Annapolis GO which will allow you to call a ride on-demand anywhere in the city and get anywhere in the city for $2. There will be 8 seat golf carts making a circular loop around the garages, statehouse, and downtown. And finally, the purple shuttles. The public is encouraged to attend and check out all the options. It gets underway at noon at the shopping center, and then I suspect the Mayor will scooter over to City Dock, and at 2 pm, he will be the first person to book a ride with the new Annapolis Go app. And I also saw a huge line of regular beach bikes locked up to the Market House that are for rent, but that is a private enterprise. So come on out at noon!

We are getting ready for commissioning week next week, and that will be a crazy week, but today, Navy Sports announced that both the men’s and women’s rugby clubs had gotten a promotion. They are both now considered varsity sports! Rugby has a history at the Academy dating back to 1963 and produced 42 All American players, and in 2018, Connor McNerney won the Rudy Scholz Award..which is like the Heisman of Rugby. And here’s an interesting factoid– of the schools that play football, Navy sits in second place with the most varsity sports with 35 and just behind Ohio State and Stanford, each with 36.

If you are a fan of Irish Music.. the Annapolis Irish Festival is on July 16th, and tickets are on sale now at annapolisirishfest.com, but before that.. Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones will be back at Killarney House for two nights in June. June 21st and 22nd, and tickets are going quick..hence the early notice. Go grab a pair for a fun night– killarneyhousepub.com

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, but we are also adding in some Baysox tickets–I have a bunch of pairs. For Rams Head, we have two tickets to see KT Tunstall THIS Thursday, and I have 10 pairs of Baysox tickets. Just reach out to me on Twitter or email and let me know which ones you want, and if I have them left, they are yours! And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at Ram Head at RamsHeadOnStage.com. I just got notice that the Sugar Hill Gang is coming to town!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Sailor Pet Care, and next weekend…Royal Jewelers! I was NOT motivated yesterday, so that bonus pod with Jeremy from Annapolis Pride is dropping at noon today! And I also just saw that the Harbor Queen will be hosting a drag cruise on June 10th. That will be a blast! And please keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–SO much appreciated! And if you can drop a review somewhere–that’s great too!

Alright, that’s it, and a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Rehab 2 Perform, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And all that’s coming up in just a bit.

