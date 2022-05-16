May 16, 2022 | Daily News Brief | McDonald’s Worker Murdered in Crofton. MVA News. AMFM Grants!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A McDonald’s worker was gunned down in the Crofton drive-thru. The REALID deadline is a year away–get verified with the MVA. And June 6th is the date the MVA returns to in-car testers and on-road driving. AMFM gave away $6000 to two organizations to serve underserved kids in a summer program. The Paca Girlfriends party is old out for general admission but has some VIP tickets left. California Tortilla is gone, but Chris’s may be coming back along with a breakfast and lunch place at the Festival at Riva. And Annapolis Seafood Market has closed after 40 years. And a bonus pod is coming up with Annapolis Pride maybe today but maybe tomorrow!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, May 16th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Weird weekend and some eery fog. Take a look at some of the photos posted all over social media of those tall ships in the fog. And there is a creepy one of the carnival happening at the mall posted on the Annapolsi subreddit. OK, it is Monday, and we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

This is VERY concerning. At 445am on Friday morning, a car pulled up to the drive-thru at McDonald’s on Route 3 in Crofton and opened fire on the employee working the drive-thru window killing him. Police have said it was targeted and there is no ongoing danger to the community. The employee was identified as Britrain Gray, 23 of Odenton. And while I have to believe there is a lot of video footage…police are asking for help so if anyone has any information, 410-222-4700 is the anonymous tip line.

OK we now have a year to get serious. The REAL ID is a program the Feds launched in 2001 to verify everyone in the US by driver’s license essentially. The state requires you to present a birth certificate and social security card to the MVA, and then you get a special code on your license or ID that will allow you admission to federal property and, most importantly, to fly. The original deadline was October 1, 2020 and well, COVID. The deadline now is May 3, 2023. So if you have not–make sure you do. And here in Anne Arundel County, we have about 87% of licensed people verified, so we are in relatively good shape.

And speaking of the MVA. When COVID emerged, they modified the skills portion of the driving test and kept permit holders on a closed course while the MVA employees watched from the side. They also eliminated parts of it–notably the part where they drive with you on a real road! Well, on June 6th, they are coming back into your car and taking you out on the road. So just beware and if you prefer the abbreviated test and have completed the other requirements, make that appointment now.

AMFM, the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, has awarded $6000 to be split between Rob Levitt’s Creating Communities and the Annapolis Symphony Academy’s Summer Program. This is part of the David Glaser Education Grant and is going to organizations that have a summer program geared to underserved youth! So way to go, AMFM, and congrats to the Annapolis Symphony Academy and Creating Communities.

We warned you a few weeks ago that the Paca Girlfriends tickets would sell out.. and they did. The general admission ones are gone, but they still have some of the VIP levels available. Ladies, this is THE party of the year on the beautiful grounds of the William Paca House and Gardens, and it benefits Historic Annapolis! If you need tickets– pacagirlfriends.com

Just a quick update on some restaurant news. As we told you on Friday, Annapolis Seafood is closing. Yesterday was supposed to be the final day, but a note says they will be open today at 9 am–I guess to sell any last-minute stuff. 40 years! In other news…California Tortilla is out at the Festival at Riva–that’s fact. Rumor has it (and it is unconfirmed) that Chris’s Charcoal Pit is discussing a lease for that spot. And also hearing a new breakfast and lunch place is coming in to the spot where Chuey’s was.

I do hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight with Mark and Shannon from Bean Rush Cafe, and stay tuned for next week when we speak with Sailor’s Pet Care. And with June and Pride Month coming up, we sat down with Jeremy Browning from Annapolis Pride to talk about the organization, their growth, the parade, the fest, and more–that bonus pod might drop at noon today..might be tomorrow! But look for that!

