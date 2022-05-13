May 13, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Woman Killed While Changing Tire. Scooters in Annapolis. Openings and Closings. Art Exhibit!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A woman is dead after an impaired driver struck her as she was changing a tire on the shoulder. Five Annapolis restaurants were cited for serving minors. Annapolis is bringing e-scooters and e-bikes to the city. A new restaurant is opening up in Heritage Harbor, and a longtime business will close its doors on Sunday. The Annapolis Mall is hosting an art show featuring the work of more than 4,000 artists from Anne Arundel County Public Schools! Lots of events and some pod news rounds out our DNB today!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 13th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

If you are a girl and spent the evening yesterday at Homestead gardens’ Girls Night Out, I hope you had a blast! Oooh, it’s Friday the 13th. Be careful if you are superstitious. And to my mother, who would have turned 99 today–Happy Birthday! OK, it is Friday, so let’s bring on the weekend, shall we?

A horrible accident on Route 10 just south of the Beltway left a Glen Burnie woman dead. She was on the shoulder of the road in her car with a flat tire. A passing motorist stopped to assist, and as she was outside of her car, another car plowed into her and her car. The driver of that car was witnessed driving erratically and failed field sobriety tests; and was subsequently tested by a Certified Drug Recognition Expert and found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was charged with negligent manslaughter, homicide by vehicle while impaired, and several other charges. The good samaritan who stopped to help suffered minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.

The Annapolis Police are cracking down on liquor law scofflaws, it seems. We told you about a sting last week, and now they just did two more. Over two days, they checked 22 establishments, and five of them were not in compliance when they served alcohol to a minor. Pussers, Boatyard Bar & Grill, Galway Bay, Iron Rooster, and Middleton Tavern all served the minor and received a citation and will go before the liquor board.

Some food news for you. Remember the Wild Orchid? Well, the owners, Karen and Jim Wilder, are at it again. I do not have a date yet, or a name, but they will be opening a new restaurant on Harry Truman Parkway in the Heritage Harbor community. I didn’t even know they had a restaurant there, but it is for residents and also open to the public. It is on the left just before you get to the dead end, tucked behind the tennis courts–a true hidden gem–and I can’t wait! And we also learned that the Annapolis Seafood Market at Tyler and Forest Drive will be closing permanently on Sunday. I am not sure how long they have been there, but for as long as I can remember, and I moved to town back in 1996.

This story crashed our server a bit yesterday–well, not really crashed, but it strained the hell out of it. But the City of Annapolis is hosting a shindig on Tuesday to announce all sorts of mobility things. Among them is Annapolis GO, an app you can put on your phone and summon a golf cart, ala uber, that will pick you up and take you wherever you want to go. We don’t know the cost of a ride just yet, but the Mayor will tell us, I am sure. Additionally, the City will announce a partnership with Bird to have an e-scooter and e-bike program in the city. You likely have seen these scooters in larger cities. You locate one via an app, go pick it up and go. At the end of the day, contractors collect them, recharge them overnight, and then re-deposit them across the city the following day. They will also highlight the new purple free garage shuttle. And finally, a thing called the 10-minute tram, which is a golf cart type vehicle that will circulate from Calvert Street to the State House, Maryland Avenue, City Dock, Main Street, and Inner West Street. We will be there to hear all about it, but you can come too–it gets underway at noon on Tuesday the 17th at the Eastport Shopping Center. And because it is an election year…all the politicians will be out as well. Somehow, I envision drunk lax bros racing scooters into Ego Alley on Saturday nights!

And I can’t believe I am actually suggesting this, but sometime between now and May 23, head to the Annapolis Mall. The mall is hosting an art exhibit in the corridor between Macy’s and Pottery Barn. They will be showcasing the art of more than 4,000 Anne Arundel County Public School students. I have to tell you; there is some major talent in our schools, so go check it out. It is viewable anytime the mall is open.

A bunch of events for the weekend! Starting today at City Dock in Annapolis– the Up Rigging Maritime Festival. Do some deck tours of 5 tall ships that are in port, maybe go out for a sail on one. Live music, games, education, and a whole lot of fun runs from this afternoon through Sunday! Tomorrow is the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County’s Paint The Town fundraiser at the Westin, and that looks fantastic–and I am ticked I cannot attend as I will be at a college graduation in St. Marys…but tickets are still gettable at acaac.org Also tomorrow at the Busch Library on West Street in Annapolis, the Human Library–check out a human for 20 minutes and learn a little sumpin’ sumpin’ about someone else. And Freaky Friday closes out this weekend at Colonial Players.

