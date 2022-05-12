May 12, 2022 | Daily News Brief | COVID’s Back. Churches Scammed. Samaritan House. Blues Fest Fundraiser!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

COVID is spreading in public schools and in one local college. A Florida man was arrested for stealing checks for churches, maybe some in Annapolis. The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is teaming with Katcef Brothers and Stella Artois for the Food Bank. Samaritan House exceeds Burritos for Beds goal with help from EWE Spirit Foundation. Pod news as always!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, May 12th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I was kinda hoping that I was done with the COVID stuff, but alas, here we are. Brooks DuBose has a piece in The Capital about COVID in the schools. And it seems that two schools in the County, Davidsonville Elementary and Cape St. Clair Elementary, have the most cases of any school in the state, with 67 and 47, respectively. Currently, the positivity rate in Anne Arundel County is 10.92%, and Statewide, it is 6.39%. Earlier in the pandemic, 5% was the magic number. Dr. Kalyanaraman, the County’s Health Officer, has suggested that indoor masking be resumed and said that older folks, immuno-compromised, chronically ill, or anyone at risk for severe disease masks up. Related, it seems like St. Johns College is also dealing with an outbreak. They recently upped their alert level to orange, one level below the most restrictive. It requires universal indoor masking, testing of employees and students, partial online instruction, limited operations of facilities including the gym and library, and only take-away dining options. Currently, their dashboard shows 36 active cases of the 451 students on campus. While the latest strains of COVID are not as severe, it is still around, and we all need to be smart and aware. A bit later today I am speaking with Dr. Freedman from Evolve Medical to get an update from his perspective so stay tuned for that bonus podcast!

I think this might be some good news for the Annapolis Police Department. US Attorney Erek Barron announced that a Florida man has pleaded guilty to stealing checks from churches and depositing them in fake bank accounts. From June 2018 to January 2021, he stole checks from roadside mailboxes, deposited them in ATMs, and withdrew the cash. The scam netted him more than a million dollars. Churches in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North and South Carolina, and Virginia were all victims. Back in 2020, we saw a series of stolen checks for addresses corresponding to churches on or just off West Street. So, hopefully, APD has been working with the Feds on this, and the churches can get some of their money back. As part of the plea bargain, he will need to pay restitution of $1 million.

The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is about a week and a couple of days away, and with this being the last one and the way they are always working for the community, this is no surprise! Katcef Brothers, the fest, and Stella Artois have teamed up to help the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. There will be a special tent at the fest, and for a $5 donation, you will receive a special Stella chalice and a chance to win a great prize pack. The $5 will go directly to the Food Bank. And why $5? Well, it’s an easy number, but get this, it will provide 15 meals to local families in need. As we mentioned earlier, COVID ain’t over, and people are still struggling–so if you are at the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival, be sure to stop by the tent and donate and grab that chalice. Still need tickets??… bayblues.org

And this last story warms my heart in several ways! Yesterday was Burritos for Beds, an annual fundraiser at Chevy’s for Samaritan House. It was awesome as always, and I got to catch up with some great people! They set a goal of raising $50,000, and they smashed it…$62,800. And part of the reason they did it was because of Mary Ewenson of Spin Sheet magazine fame. Her husband Geoff passed away in October of 2020 at age 50 of a heart attack. He was a beloved sailor, a professional sailor, and really just an all-around great guy. His wife, Mary, established the EWE Spirit Foundation to honor his legacy. Well, she was listening to Kevin Washington on WRNR with Rob Timm and was moved. She called up the Board and said she thought this was a great cause, and they agreed–Mary rolled in with a check for $10,000. I love seeing local people and entities helping other local people and other local entities! So congrats to Sam House on a great fundraiser, and to Mary Ewenson and EWE Spirit Foundation, I raise a glass in honor of Geoff!

And that’s all I got! Podcast stuff– I dropped a bonus pod yesterday with Stephane Wrebel–if you are into jazz and jazz guitar in particular, this is the show for you. Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight- Bean Rush Cafe and next weekend, Sailor Pet Care Services.

And that’s a wrap for today. As always a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County–they are having their Paint the Town fundraiser on Saturday night and some tickets are still available at acaac.org , Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

