May 11, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Board Recommends Firing Officer. Resilience Manager. Burritos for Beds!

Today…

A review board recommended that an Anne Arundel County Police officer that was involved in a bar fight and assaulted Howard County Police officers be terminated. Anne Arundel and Annapolis have an Interim Resilience Authority Director. A new restaurant in Eastport. A fun film from the Annapolis Film Festival at Maryland Hall on Thursday. Burritos for Beds to benefit the Samaritan House is this morning. And some pod news and a bonus pod coming up!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I must have missed the memo about driving like a jackass this week. Slow drivers, people driving in the middle of the road, and yesterday on Route 50 coming back from the Inn at Perry Cabin a car went from 65 to zero in order to let a merging car come in. And then it took them two miles to get back up to speed! My patience is wearing thin. OK, rant over. Let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Following up on a story from May of 2021. Former Anne Arundel County Police Corporal Andrew Salenieks was arrested in Howard County after a bar fight and after he assaulted the Howard County police officers. He was suspended and just had his trial board which recommended termination. During the hearing, he had people testify how good of a cop he was and asked just to have him demoted. He argued that he had a binge drinking problem and that the arrest and the charges were his wake-up call. His lawyer said he has done substance abuse programs, stopped drinking, and is a more “receptive” officer. The panel didn’t buy it and recommended termination. But this board is a toothless dog. All they can do is make a recommendation and then pass that along to police chief Amal Awed, who can agree with it or come up with something on her own–she will have the final say, and until she has that, Salenieks remains suspended. There is not any time requirement for her decision.

Annapolis and Anne Arundel County have a new Interim Resilience Authority Director. The Resilience Authority is a new entity established last year to essentially fund projects in the County and City to address climate change. One of the big projects is the City Dock makeover. Dan Nees is a Senior Fellow at the Center for Global Sustainability at UMD and works for Throwe Environmental in Rhode Island. With more than 20 years of experience, he is tasked with getting it all setup and ready for a permanent Director. The City and County had hired a Director after a nationwide search last August, but the candidate pulled out at the last minute. And with the City Dock project scheduled to begin in 14 months–it is happening just as soon as the Hillman Garage is done, the authority needs to get crackin’ so the project can be funded!

The Annapolis Film Festival sprung this on me yesterday, so apologies for the late notice. But they are showing a film on Thursday evening at Maryland Hall. This is via their Annapolis Film Society, and it is a thriller/comedy with some shades of a documentary called 18 1/2 minutes. We have a trailer on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, but the gist is a White House stenographer gets the 18 1/2 minutes of Nixon’s tapes and wants to leak them … it was filmed locally in DC, and they end up in St Michaels searching for a reel-to-reel player. Sounds like a really fun movie. You do need tickets in advance, and they are $15 a pop. We also have that link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, but you can also get it by going to AnnapolisFilmFestival.org. I love that they bring these indy and quirky movies here all year long!

There’s a new restaurant coming to Eastport. Unknown name right now, but they say it is an exquisite, Caribbean-inspired dining experience. This will be located in the old House of Ebbitt Salon between the old trio of Farmers Banks and the Royal Farms. Sounds interesting.

And as soon as I hit upload, I am gonna go for a walk and then head to Chevy’s for a breakfast burrito. It is Burritos for Beds to benefit the Samaritan House from 7 am to 10 am, and it is the ONLY day of the year when Chevy’s is open for breakfast..all for a good cause. If you are up there, say hello. And please be as generous as you can!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! As long as I don’t lose it over a jackass driver, we have a bonus pod this afternoon (shooting for noon) with Stephane Wrembel, who will be t Rams Head On Stage on May 26th, and this will be a fantastic show. You know, most of the shows with relatively unknown names are usually fantastic– Kris does a great job sniffing out awesome artists. And for our Local Business Spotlight on Saturday, Shannon and Mark from Bean Rush Cafe!

OK, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And of course, we have Bridgett, aka Beepr Buzz, with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit!

