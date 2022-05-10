May 10, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Water Access. Old Bay Fish. Burritos for Beds. More Parking at BWI. Letter Carrier Food Drive!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis wants to make water access more equitable and is embarking on a study. Letter Carriers across the country will be collecting food for the local food bank on Saturday. There is more parking at BWI as travel rebounds. Old Bay flavored Goldfish–yes, please! Get your Burrito tomorrow at Chevy's Fresh Mex and help out the Samaritan House!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning. It is Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

First things first— Happy Birthday to Lea a day late! And secondly, I am psyched for a podcast I am recording today with the Executive Chef at the Inn at Perry Cabin, who was just named the chef of the year by the Maryland Restaurant Association. They usually don’t allow my type in there, so I am excited! OK, so let’s get into the news, shall we?

For a change, all good news today! Annapolis is developing a plan to make public water access more equitable. They are working with money from the National Park Service and some technical support from USDOT. This started in 2020 with a committee — the Annapolis Maritime Task Force –and after two years, they came up with the idea to involve the public. So there is a survey online for input. You want to go to annapolis.gov/1904/public-water-access-plan. They think the plan will take about a year to develop, which will identify existing public water access sites, opportunity sites, standards for public access, and alternative mobility initiatives– I am guessing that is the electric ferry and bicycling. So we’ll keep an eye on that.

While parking gets tight in Annapolis, it is getting easier at BWI. The BWI Express parking lot has now re-opened. They closed the 1400 spot lot at the beginning of the pandemic, but as air travel rebounds, they have the need. Air travel was up 70% in 2021 versus 2020. Also, the airport is expanding with some new carriers too–we told you yesterday about Avelo Airlines, but we also have Icelandair reinvigorating their routes and a new low-cost international carrier Play! Express parking is $10 a day. It is a touchless system and will require the same credit card to enter and exit the lots. Some shuttles will take you to the terminal.

On Saturday, leave a bag of food out by your mailbox! I had not heard of this before, but the National Association of Letter Carriers–the union, organizes a food drive every year. They have been on hiatus the past two years but are picking it up again this year. Every letter carrier across the country–more than 200,000 of them, will be collecting food left at mailboxes and making sure it is delivered to local food banks, organizations, and churches. Here in Anne Arundel, much of it will go to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, which is still struggling to keep up with demand! The weather looks good this weekend, so when you are out shopping, if you can…buy an extra bag full of non-perishable items and leave it for your postman or woman. Very cool!

And as we begin to wrap it up…here’s a total Maryland story. McCormick Spices and Pepperidge Farm have come together to create what likely will be a huge seller— Old Bay flavored goldfish. They claim it is a limited edition, but we’ll see. They are available now for $2.79 for a 6.6-ounce bag (which honestly means nothing to me–I need visuals) at your local grocer. And Old Bay is good on almost everything—even ice cream…but I am not quite brave enough to try that just yet. But there is Old Bay hot sauce and just introduced a new Old Bay flavored vodka! So, there you are–get your Old Bay fix!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage, but we are also adding in the Schooner Woodwind today! I have a pair of tickets for Jesse Ruben and Jenn Grinels on the 12th and Eric Hutchinson on the 17th! Want ’em… send me a DM or email, and I might pick you! And I have a pair of tickets for a Wednesday night sail on the Woodwind for tomorrow night for the Wednesday night races! If you want them, send me a DM or email and give me some sort of sob story as to why you deserve them–real or made up…your choice. As always, if you have won recently, let someone else have a shot! And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at Ram Head at RamsHeadOnStage.com. And of course, the Woodwind is always a fun time.. check them out at schoonerwoodwind.com

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Bean Rush Cafe..one of my faves in Crownsville and West Annapolis, and following them on the 18th, Sailor Pet Service! Again, keep the suggestions coming. And keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–SO much appreciated!

OK, that’s it for the news, but I need to talk about tomorrow before we bail out today. It is my favorite fundraiser of the year because I can go in my sweats right from my walk. It goes to a great cause. It’s cheap. And the food is good! From 7 am to 10 am, Chevy’s Fresh Mex will be hosting the 11th Annual Burritos for Beds to benefit the Samaritan House, a recovery program here in town for men. A small donation is asked, and for that, you get a fantastic breakfast and walk away knowing you helped some people get back on track. If you are a bit more generous, there’s a t-shirt as well. I do hope you can get out–stop in for five minutes or hang out for an hour. A perfect time slot if you drop kids off at school or on your way to work. I hope to see you there. Me? I’ll be in a sweatshirt and shorts..fresh off my morning walk!

Alright, and a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, who is having their Paint The Town Gala on the 14th, Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And all that’s coming up in just a bit.

Related

