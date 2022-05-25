Maryland Licenses and IDs Can Now Be Held Digitally in Apple Wallet

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) today announced the launch of Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet, providing Marylanders with an easy, fast, and secure, digital version of their MDOT MVA-issued driver’s license or state ID card. Starting today, Maryland residents can choose to add their driver’s license or state identification (ID) card to Apple Wallet, and seamlessly and securely present it using iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport security checkpoints, within Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).*

“Maryland is proud to be a leader once again in safe innovation with the implementation of Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “As we look to the future, we are committed to enhancing convenience and accessibility while maintaining the highest safety and security standards for our state and citizens.”

Maryland is the second state to implement IDs in Apple Wallet, and Maryland Mobile ID is currently the only form of mobile phone-based identification issued by MDOT MVA. It is only available to individuals with a current, valid Maryland-issued driver’s license or ID and serves as a companion to the physical, plastic driver’s license or ID – it is not a replacement and Marylanders must continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID with them.

“Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet offers additional security and privacy benefits than the physical state ID or driver’s license because Marylanders get to review the personal information they share with others, and use biometric authentication with Face ID or Touch ID to authorize it,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Over time, we expect the locations accepting mobile ID to grow, but we are excited to partner with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to allow Maryland residents to present their Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet at participating airports.”

Following a digital driver’s license pilot conducted by the MDOT MVA in 2017, the launch of Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet is the next step in delivering on Governor Hogan’s customer service initiative and on MDOT MVA’s goal to provide the safest and most secure products for its customers.

How to add Maryland Mobile ID to Apple Wallet

To enroll and use Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet, Maryland residents must have a valid and easily readable Maryland driver’s license or ID card, as well as an iPhone 8 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, with the latest version of iOS or watchOS. You must also live in Maryland and have your device set to United States.

Adding Maryland Mobile ID to Apple Wallet can be done in just a few simple steps. Maryland residents can tap the + button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on their iPhone, select “Driver’s license or State ID,” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process.

Editor’s Note: My on-screen instructions included setting up)or having) a MyMVA account, verifying online that you indeed want a digital license, and then waiting for a code to be sent to your home address by the MVA to complete the setup. MVA estimates the mailing time for the code to be 5-7 days. JWF

How to Use Maryland Mobile ID at an Airport

At this time, Maryland Mobile ID is accepted only at select TSA terminals at participating airports around the country.

To use Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet at a TSA checkpoint, residents can simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch near the identity reader. Residents’ devices will then display what information is being requested by the TSA, and only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested information released from a device. Since the information is shared digitally, residents do not need to hand over their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their Maryland Mobile ID.

Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet is Private and Secure

Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet is private and secure. Identity data is encrypted and helps protect against tampering and theft. When using Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet, neither Apple nor MDOT MVA have access to when or where a Maryland Mobile ID is presented.

In the instance that an iPhone or Apple Watch is lost or stolen, residents can use the “Find My” app to lock their device and help locate it easily or remotely erase their device. Additionally, biometric authentication using Face ID or Touch ID ensures the only person who added the ID to the device can view or present their ID or license in Apple Wallet.

Maryland Mobile ID and Maryland myMVA Account

Marylanders who would like to add Maryland Mobile ID to Apple Wallet are encouraged to sign up for a myMVA account. Customers can complete the process through their myMVA account if additional verification is needed. Customers can also remove their Maryland Mobile ID at any time through their account and opt-out of the service completely.

myMVA is unique to each customer and provides several other services, including driver’s license information and vehicle registration status. Customers can order replacement driver’s licenses or ID cards through myMVA should theirs be unreadable for Maryland Mobile-ID.

To learn more visit https://mva.maryland.gov/Pages/MDMobileID_Apple

