Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Man Fighting For Life After Propane Explosion in Shipping Container

| May 04, 2022, 03:46 PM

A man is fighting for his life after a propane tank leaked fumes into a closed shipping container in Millersville.

On May 4, 2022, just after 9:00 am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of Jabez Run Road in Millersville for a fire in a storage container located in the parking lot of the business.  The first arriving firefighters reported the contents of the container on fire and a burn victim.

A male in his 30s had opened the container when an explosion occurred inside the container approximately one minute after opening. The male was taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center with life-threatening injuries. A second male sustained minor burn injuries as he attempted to make a rescue.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire while first arriving medical personnel provided aid to the victim.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigators responded and determined the cause to be accidental. A leaking propane tank inside the storage unit caused an explosion when a piece of heavy equipment was started inside the unit, immediately after opening the container doors.

The fire took 47 firefighters 20-minutes to control and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was assisted by the Annapolis and Fort Meade Fire Departments. There was no damage estimate to the contents of the container.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake