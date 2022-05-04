Man Fighting For Life After Propane Explosion in Shipping Container

A man is fighting for his life after a propane tank leaked fumes into a closed shipping container in Millersville.

On May 4, 2022, just after 9:00 am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 1500 block of Jabez Run Road in Millersville for a fire in a storage container located in the parking lot of the business. The first arriving firefighters reported the contents of the container on fire and a burn victim.

A male in his 30s had opened the container when an explosion occurred inside the container approximately one minute after opening. The male was taken to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center with life-threatening injuries. A second male sustained minor burn injuries as he attempted to make a rescue.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire while first arriving medical personnel provided aid to the victim.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigators responded and determined the cause to be accidental. A leaking propane tank inside the storage unit caused an explosion when a piece of heavy equipment was started inside the unit, immediately after opening the container doors.

The fire took 47 firefighters 20-minutes to control and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was assisted by the Annapolis and Fort Meade Fire Departments. There was no damage estimate to the contents of the container.

