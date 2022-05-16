Maiden Factor Arriving in Annapolis on May 17th for 16-Day Stay

The Maiden Factor ship will arrive in Annapolis on May 17 for a 16-Day stay as part of her world tour encouraging women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Maiden was the first all-female team to participate in the Whitbread Round the World Race and is a global ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls through education. After a Chesapeake Bay flotilla rendezvous at 10 a.m., Maiden will arrive at City Dock for an 11 a.m. welcoming ceremony.

Throughout the week, Maiden will be available for tours and educational opportunities. On Friday, May 20 the crew will screen the Maiden documentary at Annapolis Summer Garden Theater (Time TBD).

The Maiden is currently sailing around the world (Charleston is their most recent port-of-call) to promote, The Maiden Factor, a non-profit which supports girls’ education and gender equality.

Inspiring a generation: In 1989, 26-year-old skipper Tracy Edwards led an all-female crew to compete in the notoriously difficult Whitbread Round the World Race. Despite fierce opposition and sexism, Tracy and her team won two of the toughest legs on the course and came in second overall.

Edwards has said, “I would say this to anyone thinking about doing anything, don’t think about it, do it.”

In 2014, Tracy learned that Maiden had been abandoned and was rotting in Seychelles. She knew she had to save this unique piece of maritime history and she set about raising funds to buy her back. In April 2017, Maiden was shipped to Southhampton (UK), where she underwent extensive restoration, and the Maiden Factor was born.

In 2018, the Maiden began sailing with a world-changing purpose. After visiting 22 destinations in 13 countries and engaging with girls, schools, and communities, Maiden’s current mission is to raise awareness of the 130 million girls worldwide who cannot access education.

The Maiden documentary follows the crew as they compete in the Whitbread Round the World yacht race. It was the best result for a British boat in 17 years and still remains the best ever for an all-female crew.

