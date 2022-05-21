Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: Sailor’s Dog Walking & Pet Care

| May 21, 2022, 12:00 PM

When you have an innate love for animals, a large dose of compassion, and a great idea, you graduate school and start Sailor’s Dog Walking & Pet Care.

And that is exactly what Alexandra Trasatti did after graduating college. Sailor is her beloved pooch, and her love of him has boiled over to pooches across the region. If you need someone to walk your pup while at work or stay over while you are on vacation, Sailor’s Dog Walking & Pet Care has you covered. She can even pop by your house and run them to a vet or grooming appointment!

We sat down with Alexandra at Truxtun Park on a VERY windy day (sorry) to learn about the business. She is bonded, insured, and licensed through the State. She is certified in animal first aid. She has state-of-the-art software to keep track of your pets’ needs and the ability to send you photos and “report cards.”

If you have a four-legged friend, this is one Local Business Spotlight you need to hear!

Have a listen!

