Local Business Spotlight: Royal Jewelers

I learned something new. There is a thing called hip-hop jewelry, and there is a huge market for it!

This week we sit down with Junior, the CEO of Royal Jewelers in the Annapolis Mall (center court near Macy’s), as he explains his business, how it has grown, how he connected with some large hip-hop music stars, and just how long and detailed creating it can be from custom Rolex watches to unique, one-of-a-kind brand identities. It’s a great story of a jewelry store salesman that thought he could do better! And he did!

And in addition to Annapolis, they have a non-retail manufacturing location and another retail location in the Mall at Columbia!

Really fascinating!

Have a listen!

