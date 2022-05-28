Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: Royal Jewelers

| May 28, 2022, 12:00 PM

I learned something new.  There is a thing called hip-hop jewelry, and there is a huge market for it!

This week we sit down with Junior, the CEO of Royal Jewelers in the Annapolis Mall (center court near Macy’s), as he explains his business, how it has grown, how he connected with some large hip-hop music stars, and just how long and detailed creating it can be from custom Rolex watches to unique, one-of-a-kind brand identities. It’s a great story of a jewelry store salesman that thought he could do better! And he did!

And in addition to Annapolis, they have a non-retail manufacturing location and another retail location in the Mall at Columbia!

Really fascinating!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

