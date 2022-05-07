Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Local Business Spotlight: One You Love Homecare – Annapolis

| May 07, 2022, 12:00 PM

We all get old! And we all age differently. For some people, a retirement community is an answer. For others, a continuing care facility is an answer. And still for others, aging at home is the solution. Enter One You Love Homecare.

Today we hop over to the Annapolis Exchange to speak with Julianne Bing and Karin Tator–the two owners to learn about this new and growing business.

This is a hands-on business born from a culture of caring. Customized to the needs of the client socially, emotionally and medically–Karin is an RN who evaluates each new client. Together they work with families to make sure that aging adults can live on their own. Need a slight modification for a bathroom railing, they can handle that. Coordinate with a primary care provider–check! And because it is the new millennium, each client is assigned an iPad to make sure all of their records are up to speed–and a little entertainment!

This is a different type of care for an older adult! And they are hiring!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

