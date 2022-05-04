Lizzo Sparkles at the Met Gala in Earrings Designed by Zachary’s Jewelers’ own Constance Polamalu

A midday email to Birthright Foundry Owner and Zachary’s Jewelers’ COO Constance Polamalu led to a quick train ride delivery of a pair of Birthright Foundry earrings from Annapolis to the Met Gala red carpet in a matter of hours. At noon on Monday, May 2nd, Polamalu received a relayed message from stylist-to-the-stars Jason Rembert asking about the availability of her Nifo earrings for the Met Gala that night. The earrings would be a perfect additional detail to Pop superstar Lizzo’s instantly iconic look for “fashion’s biggest night out.”

Starting with a 12:10 pm departure from downtown Annapolis, a train ticket purchased on the way to BWI Amtrak station, a wrong turn in an Uber, and a seven-block run, by Constance’s sister-in-law Taele Polamalu, to a midtown NYC hotel, the earrings made their way to the stylist, to Lizzo, and onto the red carpet moments later.

“Wow!” Said Polamalu when asked about the call and what turned into an afternoon adventure. “I was lucky enough to be selected as one of six to the Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative led by renowned designer Lorraine Schwartz and The Natural Diamond Council. The review committee included Stylist Jason Rembert so he has been along on this journey with me from the beginning. I am thrilled he and Lizzo decided to showcase my work in such a major way.”

The Grammy-award-winning American singer/songwriter is not only a pop superstar but a fashion trend-setter and influencer. “Usually, you hear Cartier, Harry Winston, and others as featured jewelry designers,” added Polamalu. “That a designer from a relatively small town who is new to the space is an absolute game-changer. And that designer is me! Am I dreaming?”

Polamalu was also recently named one of Jewelers of America’s “20 Under 40,” a recognition program that celebrates young professionals who exemplify leadership skills and a commitment to elevating jewelry retail. It’s safe to say Polamalu’s career in jewelry design and retail is as bright as the pieces she designs.

