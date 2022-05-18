Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Intoxicated Dump Truck Driver Causes Accident That Killed Severna Park Man

| May 18, 2022, 01:32 PM

The Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died early this morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2 (exit 3B) for a vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck was part of an active work zone that involved the ramp’s closure from the outer loop of the Beltway to Maryland Route 2 exit 3B.

Investigators believe that the dump truck proceeded the wrong way up the closed exit ramp to the top of the ramp at I-695 and proceeded to make a turn onto the outer loop, where it was unable to complete the turn.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver began to back up to get clearance to make the turn as a Lexus, driven by Anthony Filardo, 33, of Severna Park, Maryland, was approaching the scene.

The Lexus struck the rear driver tires of the dump truck and rotated to final rest against the concrete median. The dump truck came to rest on the right shoulder.

Filardo was declared deceased at the scene. The dump truck driver, identified as a 33-year-old man from Washington, DC, was arrested. After consulting with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, he was charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminal negligent vehicular manslaughter, negligent vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide while driving under the impairment of alcohol and related traffic offenses.

Currently, he is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bond pending an initial appearance.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team, with assistance from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, will conduct the investigation. The road was closed for about five hours following the crash.

