Hotel, Motel, Holiday Inn… Sugar Hill Gang Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/23 Larry McCray w. The River Kittens

05/24 The Wallflowers

05/25 Tuba Skinny

05/26 Stephane Wrembel

05/27 1964 The Tribute: The Best Beatles Tribute On Earth

05/28 Valerie June w. Rachel Maxann

05/29 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

05/30 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

05/31 The Gilmour Project feat. Jeff Pevar, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan & Scott Guberman

06/01 DRAGAPELLA! Starring The Kinsey Sicks, America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet

06/02 The Ides of March feat. Jim Peterik (CANCELLED)

06/03 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

06/04 Jose Feliciano

06/05 The Robert Cray Band

06/06 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” The Beach Boys

06/08 The Devon Allman Project w. Dirty Dozen Brass Band

06/09 Mary Gauthier w. Jaimee Harris

06/10 Weird Science 80s Tribute

06/11 Art Sherrod Jr

06/12 Drag Brunch

06/12 Jesse Malin

06/14 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall

06/16 Andy McKee w. Calum Graham

06/17 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel

06/18 Jesse Cook

06/19 Jim Brickman

06/19 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Ray at Maryland Hall

06/20 Janiva Magness w. Bad Influence Band

06/21 Rams Head Presents It Was 50 Years Ago Today feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross & more at Maryland Hall (rescheduled from 3/8/22)

06/21 The Zappa Band

06/22 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath

06/23 Darrell Scott & Robbie Fulks

06/24 Lalah Hathaway

06/25 The Music of Cream feat. Will Johns & Kofi Baker

06/26 Nick Norman & Lewis Brice

06/28 Cam Cole

06/29 Maggie Rose w. Erin & The Wildfire

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

