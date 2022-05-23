Hotel, Motel, Holiday Inn… Sugar Hill Gang Coming to Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Paul Lewis of Y-NOT?!
Sunday, August 21
8pm | $20 advance/$25 DOS
Marshall Crenshaw 40th Anniversary Tour feat. Derrick Anderson, Mark Ortmann, & Fernando Perdomo
Thursday, September 29
8pm | $28.50
*Rescheduled from 4/8/21
Hermans Hermits Starring Peter Noone
Sunday, October 2
4:30pm & 7:30pm | $47.50
Hiroshima: The Farewell Tour
Friday, October 7
8pm | $39.50
The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
Wednesday, October 12
8pm | $39.50
Jake Shimabukuro
Monday, November 14
7:30pm | $45
The Sugarhill Gang
Friday, November 25
8pm | $49.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/23 Larry McCray w. The River Kittens
05/24 The Wallflowers
05/25 Tuba Skinny
05/26 Stephane Wrembel
05/27 1964 The Tribute: The Best Beatles Tribute On Earth
05/28 Valerie June w. Rachel Maxann
05/29 Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
05/30 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
05/31 The Gilmour Project feat. Jeff Pevar, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan & Scott Guberman
06/01 DRAGAPELLA! Starring The Kinsey Sicks, America’s Favorite Dragapella® Beautyshop Quartet
06/02 The Ides of March feat. Jim Peterik (CANCELLED)
06/03 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
06/04 Jose Feliciano
06/05 The Robert Cray Band
06/06 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” The Beach Boys
06/08 The Devon Allman Project w. Dirty Dozen Brass Band
06/09 Mary Gauthier w. Jaimee Harris
06/10 Weird Science 80s Tribute
06/11 Art Sherrod Jr
06/12 Drag Brunch
06/12 Jesse Malin
06/14 Rams Head Presents The Mavericks at Maryland Hall
06/16 Andy McKee w. Calum Graham
06/17 Hudson River Line: The Music of Billy Joel
06/18 Jesse Cook
06/19 Jim Brickman
06/19 Rams Head Presents Corinne Bailey Ray at Maryland Hall
06/20 Janiva Magness w. Bad Influence Band
06/21 Rams Head Presents It Was 50 Years Ago Today feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross & more at Maryland Hall (rescheduled from 3/8/22)
06/21 The Zappa Band
06/22 Black Sabbitch: The All Female Black Sabbath
06/23 Darrell Scott & Robbie Fulks
06/24 Lalah Hathaway
06/25 The Music of Cream feat. Will Johns & Kofi Baker
06/26 Nick Norman & Lewis Brice
06/28 Cam Cole
06/29 Maggie Rose w. Erin & The Wildfire
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
