Hilton Carter, Live, In-Person, and Signing His New Book at Homestead Gardens

Instagram influencer and houseplant expert Hilton Carter will be hosting a workshop and book signing at Homestead Gardens on Saturday, June 4th.

Hilton Carter is a director, editor, and fine artist, who loves making things. He is passionate about plants – his home is filled with over 200 – and has a loyal following on Instagram, where he shares his knowledge of plant care and styling. Hilton’s website www.thingsbyhc.com is where you can find his artistic and houseplant adventures for inspiration or purchase.

Hilton will walk you through his tips for creatively introducing plants into your space while making sure they receive the best care. Stick around afterward for a signing of his new book, Wild Creations, which is included.

This event requires registration. The cost is $45 for one ticket and one copy of the new book — Wild Creations which can be signed at the event.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB