Herndon 2022; Nick McGowan from Sioux City 3:36.58. Class of 2025…Plebes No More

Nick McGowan, a 4th Class Midshipman, started his afternoon on a high note. McGowan was the 4th Class Midshipman who capped the Herndon Monument in 3:36.58. This is the third slowest time on record behind the Class of 1998 (4:05.17) and the Class of 2024 )3:41.00). Today’s climb held at 9:00 am was unusually cool, and the monument appeared to have more grease than usual (although the Academy said it was the requisite 200 pounds. The Class of 2025’s climb was compounded further by several t-shirts coated in great that were thrown at the “dixie cup” hat in an effort to knock it off, but ended up resting on top of the hat and adding weight. In fact, the class placed the Midshipman’s cover on top before the “dixie cup” hat was removed and thought they had completed the climb; but were sent back to finish the task.

Each year, the roughly 1,000 members of the academy’s plebe (freshman) class form a human pyramid around the 21-foot tall Herndon Monument to remove a plebe hat, or “dixie cup,” that upperclassmen have placed on the top of the obelisk monument which is covered in vegetable shortening. The midshipman who makes it to the top then replaces the “dixie cup” with a midshipman’s cover.

The Class of 2025’s victory was sealed with a fire of a cannon on the Yard at 12:37 pm.

The Herndon Monument Climb is the traditional culmination of plebe year at the Naval Academy. Demonstrating the teamwork and perseverance they have learned during their first year at the Academy.

The monument is 21 feet tall and is covered with 300 pounds of lard (Crisco) by midshipmen of the 1st Company. The first recorded time was the Class of 1962 with a time of 12 minutes. The fastest time was accomplished by the Class of 1972 in 1 minute, 30 seconds (no grease). The longest time goes to the Class of 1998, which took more than 4 hours to climb.

Legend has it that the plebe who caps the monument will be the first to reach the rank of Admiral; however, this has never happened. And McGowan said he plans to go into the Marine Corps!

But for tonight, the class of 2025will be celebrating the final task of their plebe year. Congratulations! Plebes No More!

