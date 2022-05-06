Hemmingway’s — Out, Libbey’s Coastal Kitchen + Cocktails — In

Following the July 2021 acquisition of the Bay Bridge Marina and Hemingway’s Restaurant, new owners Petrie Ventures and McGrath Development open Libbey’s Coastal Kitchen + Cocktails after completing an extensive renovation, introducing a revamped restaurant concept, and implementing new management helmed by the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club.

Libbey’s Coastal Kitchen + Cocktails has opened its doors, welcoming locals, beachgoers, and sunset seekers to Kent Island’s most anticipated waterfront restaurant. Libbey’s location originally housed the treasured Hemingway’s Restaurant but has since transformed into an elevated yet casual bayside eatery. According to interior designer Polly Offutt of Birdie & Bean Interiors, “we have designed the space paying homage to its roots as Hemingway’s while updating it with a fresh take on coastal casual – taking this bayside bar to a new level.”

You can choose to dine upstairs or downstairs and inside or outside, every space offering unparalleled westward-facing views of the Chesapeake Bay and Bridge. While the sunset views create a memorable backdrop, Executive Chef Brian Thornton has designed a menu influenced by coastal regions around the world with a local flare.

As highlighted in the restaurant’s tagline, Libbey’s offers an extensive freshly crafted cocktail program led by Bar Manager Andrew Frazier. Already a staff favorite, Papa’s Old Fashioned pays homage to the Eastern Shore’s beloved restaurant’s roots by featuring Papa’s Pilar Aged Rum. Papa just so happens to reference Ernest Hemingway and Pilar, his beloved boat. Libbey’s welcomes the community and travelers alike to the most dynamic eatery on the edge of the bay. “Our philosophy is to enrich the lives of our local community by providing great food and beverage, legendary service, and a caring and nurturing environment in which to work,” says Manny Lopez, Director of Operations.

Reservations are strongly encouraged for indoor dining while all outdoor dining is first come, first served. Libbey’s will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. for lunch and dinner and Below Deck will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

Located at the base of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Kent Island at 357 Pier One Road, Stevensville MD 21666. Website – www.libbeyscoastalkitchen.com | Facebook and Instagram @libbeyscoastalkitchen

Libbey’s is still hiring both front and back-of-the-house positions. Contact Director of Operations, Manny Lopez, at [email protected].

