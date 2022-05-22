Hartford Sneaks Past Baysox on Saturday Night

The Bowie Baysox came up short Saturday night, losing to the Hartford Yard Goats 4-3, their ninth one-run loss of the season. Bowie twice tied the game on well-timed home runs by Maverick Handley and Shayne Fontana, but three home runs against Garrett Stallings and an unearned run off of Tyler Burch burned Bowie’s chances.

The Bowie bats didn’t start off hot. The Baysox had only reached base three times through four innings and had yet to hit an extra-base hit or score. This all changed in the fifth when Maverick Handley’s 2-run homer tied the game at two a-piece. Despite Hartford retaking the lead in the sixth, Bowie immediately tied it again off of a solo home run from Shayne Fontana, his fourth of the season. Despite tying the game in the sixth, the Baysox found themselves behind, heading into the bottom of the ninth. Bowie was unable to rally despite a valiant effort and did not score to close out the game.

Garrett Stallings (2-2) took the mound for the Baysox tonight. Stallings got off to a hot start, only allowing one hit through two innings and no runs. He gave up two home runs in the third but responded by not allowing any hits in the fourth and not allowing any runs in the fifth. He gave up a home run to start the sixth but was able to make it out of the inning without allowing any other hits. Starting in the seventh, Tyler Burch came in relief for Stallings. Burch got off to a great start, allowing no hits through the seventh. Burch got off to a shaky start in the eighth, but he escaped the inning despite facing bases-loaded with only one run allowed. Shelton Perkins came into the game to close the ninth and made it out without allowing any hits and holding the Yard Goats scoreless.

For the Yard Goats, Daniel Cope got the runs started in the 3rd, launching a solo home run in his first at-bat of the game. Ezequiel Tovar continued the scoring with a solo home run in the third as well, making it a 2-0 ballgame heading into the fourth. Ezequiel Tovar remained hot, sending another ball over the wall in his next at-bat in the sixth for his second homer of the game. Brenton Doyle’s sacrifice fly in the eighth broke another tie, putting the Yard Goats up 4-3, in what ended up being the final score.

The loss drops Bowie to 14-22 on the season, as they have lost eight of-their-last nine games. With the loss, Bowie has also lost consecutive series for the first time this season. Bowie and Hartford will close the six-game set on Sunday at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch for the finale set for 1:05 p.m.

