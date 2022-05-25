Free Bird! Annapolis and Bird Un-Restrict Some Communities

After being questioned about preventing the new Bird scooters and bikes in some communities, it seems the City of Annapolis has revised the maps and authorized Bird to un-restrict previously restricted communities.

Last week, the communities of Annapolis Gardens, Admiral Oaks, Bay Ridge Gardens, and Woodside Gardens were restricted along with the HACA properties. Additionally, individually owned homes along the Clay Street Corridor were restricted. All tend to be lower-income communities.

We contacted the City, and the Mayor’s Chief of Staff said that those communities specifically requested that the vehicles be blocked. That was confirmed with HACA with the caveat that HACA did indeed want their residents to have access to the scooters and bikes, and they should be operable on all public roads. We contacted the management of Bay Ridge Gardens, Annapolis Gardens, Admiral Oaks, and Woodside Gardens, and none were aware of the restriction, nor had they requested it.

To see if the restriction offer was made to other non-subsidized housing communities, we placed calls to Watergate/Nautilus Point, Westwinds, and Bayshore Landing (all privately owned larger apartments in the City which were not restricted); and none were returned.

We have also learned of a program available to low-income individuals. A monthly charge of $5 will allow up to five 30-minute rides per day. Teachers, veterans, students, teachers, senior citizens, and select community groups also qualify for Community Pricing which offers a 50% discount. In addition to paying by credit card, users can pay in cash by pre-loading the Bird app at Family Dollar, Dollar General, CVS, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, or Royal Farms.

CLAY STREET

BAY RIDGE GARDENS

ADMIRAL DRIVE

