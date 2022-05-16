Five Students, One Educator Earn Honors at History Day Competition

Addison John and Chloe Myers of Annapolis High School and Lucy Loughlin and Addie Twomey of Central Middle School will represent AACPS at the National History Day competition in June after earning top honors at the Maryland History Day competition.

Focused on the theme, Debate and Diplomacy: Successes, Failures, Consequences, the team from Annapolis High School led by teacher Jessica Pantazis earned first place in the Senior Group Performance category for their project, Dr. Blackwell’s Fight to Become an Ambassador for Women in Medicine. The student team from Central Middle School led by teacher Robert Scarborough earned a second-place finish in the Junior Group Exhibit category with the project, John F. Kennedy vs. Nikita Khrushchev: The Cuban Missile Crisis.

More than 25,400 students from 22 school districts in Maryland shared their historical knowledge, extensive research, and educated perspectives via various categories and expressions such as visual exhibits, performances, websites, documentaries, and written assignments in the statewide competition.

In addition, special awards were given to other exceptional projects that highlight a specific aspect or topic in history. For the project titled, Phishing for the Truth: The Budapest Convention on Cybercrime, Aleah Dinmore of Arundel High School earned the Eugene J. Becker Award for Excellence in Cybersecurity & Cryptology sponsored by the National Cryptologic Museum Foundation.

Arundel High School was also well-represented among educators as teacher Michael Yuscavage was named the 2022 History Day Statewide Teacher of the Year for his exemplary guidance as seen through the exceptional work of his students. More than 520 educators participated in Maryland History Day.

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB