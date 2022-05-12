Five Area Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors

On April 11th and 12th, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, 22 establishments were checked for compliance. Seventeen establishments were found to be compliant, and five were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.

The following businesses were checked and complied:

49 West

Acme Bar and Grill

Annebeth’s

Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs

Canton Restaurant

Chick & Ruth’s Delly

Dry 85

Federal House Bar and Grill

McGarvey’s Saloon & Oyster Bar

Mill’s Fine Wine and Spirits

O’Brien’s Steak House

Rams Head Tavern

Red Red Wine Bar

Scott Brothers

Stan & Joe’s Saloon

Tsunami

Walgreens (Taylor Ave)

The following businesses were not in compliance:

Annapolis Waterfront Hotel/Pusser’s

Boatyard Bar and Grill

Galway Bay

Iron Rooster

Middleton Tavern

This operation was funded through a grant from Anne Arundel County, focusing on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking, and/or alcohol-related crashes.

