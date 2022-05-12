Five Area Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors
On April 11th and 12th, the Annapolis Police Department conducted compliance checks of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, 22 establishments were checked for compliance. Seventeen establishments were found to be compliant, and five were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.
The following businesses were checked and complied:
- 49 West
- Acme Bar and Grill
- Annebeth’s
- Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs
- Canton Restaurant
- Chick & Ruth’s Delly
- Dry 85
- Federal House Bar and Grill
- McGarvey’s Saloon & Oyster Bar
- Mill’s Fine Wine and Spirits
- O’Brien’s Steak House
- Rams Head Tavern
- Red Red Wine Bar
- Scott Brothers
- Stan & Joe’s Saloon
- Tsunami
- Walgreens (Taylor Ave)
The following businesses were not in compliance:
- Annapolis Waterfront Hotel/Pusser’s
- Boatyard Bar and Grill
- Galway Bay
- Iron Rooster
- Middleton Tavern
This operation was funded through a grant from Anne Arundel County, focusing on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking, and/or alcohol-related crashes.
Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB