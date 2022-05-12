Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank on May 19th

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank will hold the inaugural fundraising event Feeding Hope on May 19th from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville. Event proceeds will help the Anne Arundel County Food Bank meet the unprecedented increase in requests for food assistance throughout Anne Arundel County. Event attendees will be treated to small plates from ten local restaurants, plus fine wine and beer and a live band.

Anne Arundel County Food Bank is grateful for the presenting sponsorship of Homestead Gardens and Sysco.

“Homestead Gardens is honored to host the first annual fundraiser for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank,” said Brian Riddle, Owner and President of Homestead Gardens. “We salute their hard work and dedication to our community.”

“Sysco is proud to support the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and their critical work of helping address hunger in our community,” said Kat Brown, Director of Local Sales at Sysco’s operating site in Baltimore. “We are humbled by the commitment of the passionate people who keep the food bank running day in and day out.”

Community support comes at a time when the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) is seeing an increase in food needs in the County. In the first three months of 2022, AACFB distributed 1 million pounds of food and saw a 384% increase in pantry visits compared to the same time before the pandemic. This high level of need also rivals the height of the pandemic.

“Many families in our County are feeling the squeeze on their finances as they are having difficulties keeping up with the rising cost of food,” said Leah Paley, CEO of AACFB. “Your support, whether it is buying tickets for this event, donating or volunteering in our warehouse, helps put food on the tables of under-resourced families throughout Anne Arundel County, ensuring that they have the nutritious food needed to thrive.

Many local businesses have stepped up to sponsor AACFB’s Feeding Hope event, including our Presenting Sponsors, Homestead Gardens and Sysco; Supporting Sponsors Annapolis Town Center, Landmark Roofing, RE/MAX Executive, RE/MAX One, and Wegmans; Partner Sponsors Fence & Deck Connection, Heritage Baptist Church, Katcef Brothers, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Melissa Curtin Coaching, PrimeLending, Realterm, and Wakefield Family Fund; and our Community Sponsors AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services, Annapolis Elks Lodge, The Bank of Glen Burnie, Bencivenga & Associates, Blue Heron Financial Group, Capital Gifts, Cheaper than a Geek, Chesapeake Bartenders, Cindy & Tim O’Neill, Core Connection, Creative Spaces Remodeling, Data Network Solutions, LLC, Dovell & Williams, Easy Hauling Services, LLC, Eye on Annapolis, Freestate Title Services of Annapolis, Gardiner & Appel Group, Inc., JJ Fegan RE/MAX Executive, Mark & Nancy Hartzell, Meredith DaPrato Photography, Petitbon Alarm Company, Ring & Ring, CPA’s, Scott Schuetter, Realtor & Crew, Tiki to You, Universal Title Annapolis, Werrlein Properties.

Joining our wonderful sponsors is a team of local restaurants that will offer tastings of their specialty dishes. Restaurants include Behind the Scenes Charcuterie, Byzantium Catering, 2016 Chesapeake Champion Chili Cook-Off, Fishpaws Marketplace, Honey’s Farmhouse Retreat, Honey’s Harvest Farm, Live! Casino and Hotel restaurants Luk Fu and The Prime Rib, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Bread & Butter Kitchen, and The Smoke Show – Craft BBQ.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy music from the Dan Haas Trio, and Master of Ceremonies, Michael Hughes, will inspire giving for all in attendance. A special feature of the event will be the presentation of awards for our Hunger Heroes, including Lifetime Impact (Chris Pokorny), Commitment to Service (Bruce Morgenstern), and Community Partner (Wegmans).

Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased online at www.aafoodbank.org/feeding-hope.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB