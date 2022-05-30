Encore Creativity for Older Adults To Offer Summer Enrichment Virtually

Older adults seeking artistic pursuits this summer can learn from top performers and educators from the comfort of their homes with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America’s largest choral organization for adults over 55. The Annapolis, Md.-based nonprofit will roll out its Encore University Summer 2022 semester, a virtual 10-week multidisciplinary enrichment program that embraces all the arts, on June 6th.

From sight-singing and vocal technique to visual arts, literature, and dance, Encore University offers up to100 individual classes and is open to art enthusiasts over 55 from across the country. Prior experience is not necessary. Encore’s mission is to provide an excellent and accessible arts education program for older adults regardless of ability or experience.

Course offerings include Music and Mobility for Singers, Basic Musicianship, Music Theory, Vocal Technique, Music as Literature – Encore’s Book Club, Ballet, Barre and Stretch, Shakespeare’s Women in Opera, Ear Training and Sight-Singing, and Art History with Virtual Museum Tours. Participants will learn from artist Adrienne Wyman, whose lifelike portraits and market scenes have been exhibited throughout the U.S. and abroad, and award-winning conductor and composer Thomas Colohan, Artistic Director of the Washington Master Chorale, among others.

A student from Encore University’s spring semester commented: “It’s a great way to spend time— learning and feeling great both inside and out!” Another said: “All instructors are engaging, knowledgeable, and enthusiastic about their subject and draw me into learning more!”

Encore University classes run Monday through Friday live over Zoom at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Video versions of the classes are made available on Fridays. All-inclusive tuition for the 10-week summer semester is $185.00 per person. For more information and registration, or call 301-261-5747.

Founded in 2007, Encore Creativity for Older Adults has more than 1,200 singers in 26 in-person ensembles in Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and New York City, including Chorales and ROCKS – rock and roll choruses – and Sentimental Journey Singers, a choir for those with early Alzheimer’s and memory impairments, plus summer camp, winter retreat, and travel abroad programs. Encore University began at the beginning of the pandemic and has been well received by Encore singers and those who live outside the in-person locations.

